Dubai’s brilliant independent arthouse cinema is expanding…

Cinema Akil is a brilliant addition to Dubai’s indie film scene, considered the only independent cinema in the city. And alongside its existing outpost in Al Quoz, you’ll soon be able to experience Cinema Akil at a brand new location. Hoarding is up at the oh-so-cool 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central to advertise that Cinema Akil is opening inside the property soon.

While we don’t know when it will be exactly, we’re advised that the new Cinema Akil screen at 25hours will open before the end of the year.

When it does, we’re hoping that the same plush red velvet chairs, kitsch decor, and brilliant programme of indie films takes centre stage. We’re also hopeful that the delicious karak chai, courtesy of Project Chaiwala, is also available to movie buffs heading to the new outpost at 25hours.

If you’re unfamiliar with Cinema Akil, this arthouse cinema began life as a pop-up in 2014, bringing a handpicked curation of independent films to audiences across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. In 2018, founder Butheina Kazim opened the first permanent cinema Akil in the creative district of Al Quoz, which has since played host to an array of events, pop-ups, festivals, and of course, fascinating screenings.

Joining the 25hours line-up

25hours Hotel Dubai One Central is already home to some brilliant culinary and creative outposts, including an authentic Bavarian eatery, Ernst; a cool lobby bar where Nightjar Coffee are in charge of the fresh brews; and Monkey Bar, a playful rooftop bar. The hotel, the debut from the 25hours brand in the Middle East, is also known for its brilliant pop-ups with local and homegrown brands – including the aforementioned masters of chai, Project Chaiwala. So we can’t wait to see this permanent collab come to life.

@25hourshoteldubai / @cinemaakil

Images: Social/ provided