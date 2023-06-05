Six-day weekend incoming…

It looks like we’re in for an extra-long weekend this June, as UAE astronomers have predicted that Eid Al Adha will start on Wednesday June 28.

According to The National, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of Emirates Astronomy Society, has predicted that Dhul Hijjah will start on Monday June 19. Eid Al Adha, which falls on Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12, would then correspond to Wednesday June 28 to Friday June 30. Arafat Day, which is one day before Eid, would then fall on Tuesday June 27.

If that is the case, UAE residents will enjoy a UAE public holiday from Tuesday June 27 until Friday June 30. Those that have a Saturday and Sunday weekend, will then only return to work on Monday July 3.

Remember though, the confirmation of dates all depend on the sighting of the moon.

With our next long weekend possibly being six days long, if you plan ahead of time, taking Monday, June 26 off as a holiday will give you a total of nine days of holiday.

What is Eid Al Adha?

According to tradition, Eid Al Adha is held to honour Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, after being instructed to do so by God. Prophet Ibrahim told his son of the dream, and the son then told his father to follow the order. But God intervened, sending a sheep to take his son’s place.

The occasion of Eid Al Adha is usually marked with a few days off for both the public and private sectors, however, as with any Islamic holidays, decisions are based on the phases of the moon, so we will have a wait until the official dates are announced – so, stay tuned to whatson.ae

When is the next public holiday after Eid Al Adha?

Following Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha, the next public holiday will be Hijri New Year, which is set to fall on Friday, July 21, which will grant a three-day weekend, for those that normally get Saturday and Sunday off. Read more here.

Images: Unsplash