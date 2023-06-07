Have a holly jolly June…

It’s beginning to look a lot like (halfway to) Christmas…Dig out your Santa hats, McGettigan’s is celebrating with two epic ‘halfway to Christmas’ brunches, taking place on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 at McGettigan’s JLT, Dubai.

We know, we know: It feels like last Christmas was basically a month ago. In fact, you may still already have your decorations up. But time flies, especially in Dubai, and it’s officially halfway to Christmas 2023. And Team What’s On is here for it.

Don your ugliest Christmas jumpers and get ready to celebrate the occasion in style with traditional festive food, free-flowing beverages, Christmas songs, and even a visit from the man himself. Yes, Santa’s coming.

SEE ALSO: 50 brilliant indoor Saturday brunches in Dubai

Get ready to be (very) merry

On Saturday, June 24, the adult-elves-only festive brunch runs from 12pm to 5pm and is priced at Dhs349 per person (house beverages) and Dhs199 (soft package). Bursting with tinsel, there will be a live DJ, a traditional Christmas dinner with all the trimmings, and five hours of free-flowing drinks including sparkling and draught beer.

On Sunday, June 25, families can expect three hours of festive fun, from 1pm to 4pm. Alongside all the other jingle bell rocking, there will be a chance to win prizes with Catboy and Lorra’s interactive family quiz.

‘Tis the season

If you’re the type of person who’s already planning out what this year’s Christmas tree will look like, then be sure to book a spot at McGettigans’ halfway-to-Christmas brunch here: mcgettigans.com

McGettigan’s, JLT, Dubai. Saturday, June 24, 12pm to 5pm. Dhs349 (house), Dhs199 (soft). Sunday, June 25, 1pm to 4pm. Dhs249 (premium). mcgettigans.com

Images: Provided