The four-day workweek is one of five new work types, all subject to approval by the employer…

Yesterday, it was announced that the UAE’s federal government employees can now apply to work a four-day workweek, starting from July 1, 2023.

However, the Federal Authority for Human Resources denied any changes to the working hours, stating that “the executive regulations of the Human Resources Law pertain to the introduction of new employment schedules and types of work”.

What are the five new work types?

According to Khaleej Times, the five different work types for federal government employees are as follows:

On-site work

Remote work within the country

Remote work from outside the country

Intensive working hours (compressed four-day workweek)

Hybrid work

All of the above are subject to approval from the employer, starting from July 1, 2023.

How can employees get a four-day workweek?

Full-time employees can apply for a four-day workweek provided they complete 40 working hours a week, working no more than 10 hours a day, and it is mutually agreed upon by their employer.

Last year, the UAE government moved to a four-and-a-half day workweek, working half-day on Fridays with flexible working hours and work-from-home options on Fridays.

Sharjah went one step further and implemented a four-day workweek back in January 2022, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday off.

What about the private sector?

Private companies in the UAE are not required to follow government hours, so it’s unlikely that we’ll get an official announcement changing the private sector working days. However, with the previous changes to the workweek, Dr. Abdul Rahman Abdul Mannan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, urged private sector companies to follow suit.

When is the next public holiday?

The next UAE public holiday of 2023 is two holidays together: Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha. First is Arafat Day, which falls on Dhul Hijjah 9. This is expected to be on Tuesday, June 27, but it’s dependent on the sighting of the moon closer to the time.

The following day after Arafat Day marks the start of Eid al Adha. It is the second and the larger of the two holidays celebrated in Islam. It falls on Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12, which is predicted to correspond to Wednesday, June 28 to Friday June 30. Paired with Arafat Day, we will have a long six-day weekend (for those of us who usually have a two-day weekend).

Images: Getty