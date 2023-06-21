Top of the shops…

Retail Abu Dhabi, the elite fashion and retail unit within the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced that the Abu Dhabi Summer Shopping Season (ADSSS) is returning for a 2023 session

The inaugural summer shopping extravaganza began in 2021, and showered down discounts of up to 80 per cent available on a range of items, in more than 3,500 stores, across 20 of the emirate’s malls, and beyond.

Shoppers also won some massive prizes, got hold of exclusive product lines and were able to earn extra Etihad Guest Miles, with bonus multipliers or certain purchasing options.

And now it’s back

In pride of place, with a bunch of deals in Abu Dhabi to wipe that sad look up off your face. We should have sold those NFTs, paid off our credit card monthly, but now ADSSS is back we’re never going to save money. Go on now go, right out the door, because with savings at 25 malls it probably covers your favourite store, and weren’t you the one who said you’d never miss a good freebie? Well masterclasses are back too, and some of those are likely free.

Yes, the Abu Dhabi Summer Shopping Season 2023 will be held between June 23, to September 10 and will include 24-hour “super sales”, special Eid Al Adha discounts (June 29 to July 2) and back to school bargains (August 7 until September 10) across more than 3,500 participating stores.

You’ll find savings at Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Wahda Mall, the recently opened Reem Mall and more.

Learn from the masters

As mentioned above, the masterclasses will once again find themselves as a core elemental ADSSS aspect – offering you the opportunity to sharpen your skills under the expert tuition of industry icons. Enwisening opportunities include beauty tutorials and styling workshops, possibly even cooking (unconfirmed).

June 23, to September 10. @abudhabiretail

Images: What’s On archive