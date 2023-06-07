Calling all art enthusiasts…

There’s a whole host of art exhibitions in Dubai this month and rest assured, no matter what type of art you’re a fan of, you’re going to find one you’ll love. If you’re looking for all the hot spots to get your art and culture fix…

Here are 7 fun art exhibitions in Dubai you can explore

Green Art Gallery

When: Until Saturday, July 29

Iranian artist Dorsa Asadi’s installation at the Green Art Gallery tells the story of rebellion and disruption, inspired by her experiences in the midst of the recent unrest in her home country. The stars of the story, Elle and Belle, have been recurring characters in Asadi’s body of work. Here, they are champions of feminine energy and autonomy, smashing patriarchal constructs by holding faceless pink men to fires. This commentary on the system that seeks to control the body of women also highlights its connection to the development of land and civilisation. It is quite the journey…

Green Art Gallery, Al Quoz 1, Street 8, Alserkal Avenue, Unit 28, Mon to Sat 11am to 7 pm, until July 29, Tel: (04) 346 9305, gagallery.com

Andakulova Gallery Dubai

When: Thursday, June 15 to Friday, September 15

Uzbek artist Timur Akhmedov’s new solo exhibition at the Andakulova Gallery Dubai is a celebration of his craft and individuality. It features never-before-seen paintings as well as some past works, lauded for being emotional and symbolic in an almost fairy-tale-like manner. The world-renowned artist’s collections are highly sought after and have been included in personal collections around the world. He is said to take inspiration from his own dreams and represents his characters and their worlds as such.

Andakulova Gallery Dubai, 18/P4, Damac Park Towers, DIFC, June 15 to September 15, Tel: (04) 385 9897, andakulova.com

Perrotin Dubai

When: Until Saturday, July 1

Guadeloupean painter Elladj Lincy Deloumeaux’s first solo exhibition, titled Souvenir entrelacés, is showcasing at Perrotin Dubai this whole month. The collection features a brand new set of works that are a continuation of his past series, a selection of portrait-esque paintings. The subjects of his art are often people from his own life – friends and local acquaintances washed in the light of his native island. Guadeloupe has always been a recurring theme in Deloumeaux’s art. This series of individuals is meant to represent the youth, their radiance, and their approach to the world and those around them. This collection features 12 pieces.

Perrotin Dubai, DIFC, Gate Village, Building 5, Unit 1, Podium level, until July 1, Mon to Sun 11am to 3pm and 8pm to 12am, Tel: (04) 565 5068, leaflet.perrotin.com

Leila Heller Gallery

When: Until Friday, June 30

There are not one, but two art exhibitions at Leila Heller Gallery in Dubai. Beirut-based multimedia artist Katya A. Traboulsi’s solo show titled Perpetual Identities is a homage to the formidable force of cultural identity. Each piece is handmade and titled with a country’s name from the artisan’s homeland. The objects are designed with different materials like ceramics, resin, porcelain, wood and iron. The unique choice of the mortar shell design is inspired by her own experience during the Lebanese Civil War, during which she received an empty sleeve of a mortar shell as a birthday present. It seeks to represent the strength of cultural influence and how no war can erase that footprint.

In this exhibition, Turkish artist Melis Buyruk’s collection of works, titled The Bloom Room, features a brand-new selection of installations. The objects are depictions of humanity’s relationship with nature. Expect to see creatures in strange settings comprised of pieces of plants and animals fused with human body parts. The sculptures are an analysis of the gravity of man’s role in the cycle of life, and how disorder must be welcomed positively with a holistic worldview.

Leila Heller Gallery, Warehouse 86/87, Alserkal Avenue, until June 30, Sat to Thu 10am to 7pm, Tel: (0) 56 829 8026, alserkal.online

Firetti Contemporary

When: Until Wednesday, July 5

Featuring work from six different artists, An Odyssey of Identity at Firetti Contemporary is a collaborative effort that explored the very concept of oneself and the complexity of human nature. The artists have poured in not only their unique takes on the idea but also their shared African heritage, highlighting its diversity. Concepts of existentialism, evolution and the conventional perceptions of identity have also been explored through the lens of Black people and Black culture. The works invite viewers to look within, examining the multifaceted aspects of their personal identities and recognise that they can never be static.

Firetti Contemporary, Warehouse 29, Alserkal Avenue, until July 5, Sat to Thu 11am to 7pm, Tel: (04) 546 2276, alserkal.online

The Third Line

When: Until Friday, July 21

This unique exhibition at The Third Line is Iranian artist Shabahang Tayyari’s take on the concepts of uniformity, replication, flatness, originality, fiction, and exclusivity. The arrangement of the installation and the pattern of the paintings depicts a flow, urging viewers on a clockwise journey across the installation. The element of fluidity is captured through the motions of the ocean and the style of Persian-Arabic calligraphy.

The Third Line, Warehouse 78, Alserkal Avenue, until July 21, Mon to Sat 11am to 7pm, Tel: (04) 3411367, alserkal.online

