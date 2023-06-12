Summer in Dubai is jam-packed with fun…

With the temperatures rising, you’re probably looking for places to cool down, which is why Legoland Dubai needs to be a part of your summer plans.

The fun theme park is pulling out all the stops to celebrate the upcoming season in style with a cool limited-time offer available from today, June 12 to 18.

For seven days only, families with children ages two to 12 will be given a free annual pass to the Legoland Dubai Water Park upon purchase of the Legoland Dubai theme park annual pass. In short, you’ll get access to two theme parks for the price of one.

You can pick from your membership of choice – gold for Dhs595 or platinum for Dhs795, and enjoy an instant upgrade to soak in the water park for free for the whole year.

It’s the perfect opportunity to get out, get active and cool down, especially in the warmer months. The offer is a blink-and-you-will-miss treat, so hurry and get your hands on your pass here.

The perks of the pass

Besides getting unlimited visits to the 60 exciting rides and attractions in the Legoland Dubai theme park and water park, you can enjoy member-only benefits at both parks on retail, food and beverage, a year-round discount at the Legoland Hotel plus invitations to special events.

But that’s not all. You will even get a special Legoland Hotel sleepover rate. It’s the Middle East’s only Lego-themed hotel and one the little ones, and Lego-loving adults will love. This experience screams all things Lego and is as VIP as it gets. It features five different room themes, complete with character experiences, in-house treasure hunts, and workshops to get your creative juices flowing. The fun never stops with trips to the outdoor family pool, a kid’s splash pool and some cool dining experiences.

Want more? These theme parks have some top deals for UAE residents you don’t want to miss.

Legoland Dubai theme park, open daily, Mon to Fri 10am to 6pm, Sat to Sun 10am to 7pm, Legoland Water Park, Thur to Tue 10am to 6pm, Tel: (04)820 0000, legoland.com

Image credit: Supplied