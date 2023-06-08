A new way to get your Pickl fix…

Listen up burger stans. There’s a new way for you to hunt down the bun. Pickl, one of Dubai’s most loved burger joints has opened another branch in Abu Dhabi. This time, it’s in the drive-thru park in Al Ain.

That’s right Al Ain residents, there’s now a Pickl near you. Located in the Al Zakher Drive-thru Park, Pickl is now available in Al Ain for pickup.

Open from midday to 2am daily, no matter the time of your hankering for a burger, you can head down and get a load of those buns.

The drive-thru opened yesterday, June 7 and there was so much hype that the cars were queuing around the block. So get there early to save your spot.

Stuck between a bun and a Pickl

The first Pickl branch opened in 2019 and the brand has gone on to open six branches across Dubai, and two other branches in Abu Dhabi (Mamsha and World Trade Center.) As well as a few branches in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.

The loveable burger joint also recently brought to life their little sister, BonBird in Dubai which has quickly become a favourite here at What’s On HQ.

We like big buns in the capital

This isn’t the only Dubai-born burger joint to open its doors in Abu Dhabi. Slaw, winners of Favourite Burger at the What’s On Awards Dubai 2023 have launched an elevated Slaw dining concept called ‘Slaw and More.’ The concept is what they’re calling ‘the UAE’s first premium burger boutique’.

What David Myers likes to call the “perfect burger” has also recently graced the shores of Abu Dhabi. With only five burger options on the menu, you know that they have the truest of intentions at heart with their burgers. We sat down with David Myers to discuss the perfect burger.

Pickl, Al Zakher Drive-thru Park, Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, open 12pm to 2am daily. @pickl.ae

Images: Provided