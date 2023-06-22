Saying goodbye for now…

Since its opening, Terra Solis Dubai by Tomorrowland has taken the city by storm. However, it is time to say goodbye to the desert escape, but only for the summer. But don’t worry Terra Solis Dubai will stay open throughout Eid.

We know that heading to the desert for the day peak Dubai summer, when temperatures are reaching the high 30s and mid-40s, may sound a bit wild. But picture this: it’s the Eid Al Adha break, you and your gang clamber into the car, your favourite tunes blaring (ours would be a mix of afrobeats and Harry Styles) as you cruise down the highway for a cheeky daycation escape.

Driving up to Terra Solis, you see camels to your left, and the expansive and neverending dunes of the desert all around. Sounds like a dream right? Well you still have time to check it out because the venue will only be closing on Sunday, July 2

Daycation of our dreams

To make matters even better, in celebration of a successful season, Terra Solis Dubai will be open throughout Eid Al Adha with some spectacular deals for you to take advantage of.

A Summer send-off

There are plenty of deals throughout the week leading up to the season close, we have the low down on what Terra Solis will be up too.

Monday and Tuesday

Ladies get ready because, for only Dhs100, you can enjoy a gorgeous sun lounger as well as a signature Terra Solis Cocktail. Dance the day away or soak in the pool to top up the last of your summer tan.

Thursday

Did somebody say United at The Pool? Well, we just did, a special part of Terra Solis’ weekly lineup, this will be your last time to catch the pool access, drink and appetiser deal for only Dhs100.

Celebrating your birthday?

For only Dhs200, grab four of your nearest and dearest, take that road trip, perch poolside and enjoy a bottle of rose. Make sure you bring your Emirates ID for proof of your birthday week. This offer is only valid in the week.

Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, Exit 39, Jebel Ali Lehbab Road, Dubailand, offer valid from March 27 to September 15. Tel: (0)4 456 1956 terrasolisdubai.com @terrasolisdubai

Images: Provided