From adventurous mountain escapes to relaxed beach getaways…

Dubai is home to some of the most luxurious hotels in the world, but let’s face it, a night at one of these wow-worthy hotels will leave you with little to no holiday budget left.

There’s so much to eat, see, and do in Dubai: from exploring the great outdoors to Dubai’s chicest beach clubs, relaxing wellness activities to checking out the city’s homegrown restaurants.

We’ve scoured the most affordable hotels that won’t break the bank but will allow you to explore all the city has to offer – without compromising on quality, location, or food.

Here’s our favourite Dubai stays from Dhs240 a night:

Under Dhs500 a night

Aloft Palm Jumeirah

Looking for a wallet-friendly beach staycation? This Marriott International hotel is nestled on the East Crescent of the iconic Palm Jumeirah, occupying a beachfront plot between the Taj Exotica and Anantara The Palm. The property is home to 200 stylish loft-inspired rooms, which all feature views of the Dubai skyline and the Arabian Sea. All guests can relax to the max hanging poolside or on the beach, where they can refuel on drinks and dishes from the beach bar.

Prices for a king-size guest room for two people start from Dhs480 per night.

Aloft Palm Jumeirah, Crescent Rd, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Dhs480 per night. Tel: (0)4 247 5555. marriott.com

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens

One of the coolest hangouts in the city, Zabeel House by Jumeirah is located in The Greens. The boutique hotel features a spacious outdoor pool, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, Dubai’s first all-organic spa, workspaces, and a stunning rooftop lounge, and is home to one of the top Japanese eateries in the city, Kinoya. Ideally located, Zabeel House is a short drive or metro away from JBR The Beach, Dubai Marina, Mall of the Emirates, and Dubai Mall. The rooms are inspired by New York lofts with open-plan layouts, modern furnishings, city views, and mural artwork, and is ideal for experience seekers on the go.

Prices for a Popular Room with a king bed for two and late check-out start from Dhs380 per night.

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai. From Dhs380 per night. Tel: (04) 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com

Rove La Mer

Set on the shores of Dubai’s popular beach and dining destination, La Mer, this wallet-friendly hotel serves residents as the ultimate staycation spot, as well as tourists hoping to enjoy the best of Dubai’s sights with ease. The conveniently located property offers travellers a place to relax and have fun with an outdoor pool, 24-hour gym, and a sun deck. Inside, you’ll find Rove’s signature restaurant, The Daily, as well as a Drink Truck and a Beach Bar. The hotel also has direct access to the beach and watersport activities and waterpark access on its doorstep.

In true Rove style, the rooms have been designed with an eclectic artistic style. There’s a clear beach theme running through the property, with retro surfboards and nautical murals throughout the main areas. Prices for the rover room for two adults and one child start from Dhs249 per night.

Rove La Mer Beach, La Mer, Jumeirah, from Dhs249. Tel:(0)4 561 9999. rovehotels.com

Radisson Beach Resort

A fairly new addition to the bustling Palm West Beach, this 389-room Radisson resort is a chic seaside escape for residents and tourists alike. The beach resort offers some picture-perfect views of the Arabian Gulf, a swimming pool with panoramic skyline views, and a private beach area. There are plenty of restaurants to explore in the hotel alongside the myriad options on the beachfront, including Miami-inspired Black Flamingo, Lebanon’s Esco-Bar, and the rooftop pool and restaurant, Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum.

Prices for a superior room with a king-size bed for two start from Dhs405 per night.

Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, Dubai. From Dhs405. radissonhotels.com

Al Seef Heritage Hotel

If you want to soak in the roots of Dubai, book a stay at the Al Seef Heritage Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton. The hotel overlooks the iconic Dubai Creek – an integral part of the city’s history. The hotel is spread across 10 bayts (traditional Arabian homes) and combines traditional and contemporary designs. From the doors and windows to the antiques dotted throughout the room. Think old-style telephones, vintage radios, heritage design tiles, photo frames of Old Dubai, and more.

Pick from either a Dubai Creek view or the Souq view, and spend your evenings soaking in the sights from your room. For breakfast, make your way to Sabaa restaurant, where a delicious buffet breakfast spread awaits. Pick from continental, Arabic, and healthy options.

Prices for a King Heritage Room (with a king bed for two people) start from Dhs240 per night. hilton.com

NH Collection The Palm

Nested on the top end of Palm West Beach is the first NH Collection hotel to open its doors in the UAE. Complete with 227 hotel rooms and suites and 306 serviced apartments, the getaway is surrounded by a myriad of bars and restaurants at Palm West Beach, nearby Nakheel Mall, and the world’s largest dancing fountains at The Pointe.

This chic and vibrant two-tower complex is home to five gorgeous restaurants serving everything from fine dining to light bites. NH Collection the Palm’s two towers are joined at the top with a 45-meter rooftop infinity pool. Elsewhere, leisure facilities include a fitness centre, a spa, a kids club, and more. One of the hotel’s major selling points is its unmatched views, which stretch across the iconic skyline of JBR, Bluewaters, Palm fronds, and the entirety of West Beach.

NH Collection, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Doubles from Dhs417. Tel: (0)4 549 7777, world.nh-hotels.com

Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club

The newest addition to Dubai Marina’s hotel scene occupies a plot formerly home to Dubai’s iconic Yacht Club. Vida is hosting an array of iconic experiences, from yacht adventures, foodie affairs, and wild nightlife. Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club homes 158 hotel rooms and more than 300 residences, sitting in an idyllic location on the waterfront promenade.

A stay here means guests can soak up the sun at Vida’s luxurious rooftop pool, and later in the day sip on crisp drinks whilst taking in the vibrant Marina sunset. Inside, there are three eateries for drinking and dining, and best of all the whole property is pet-friendly, making for a paw-sitively awesome time.

Vida, Dubai Marina & Yacht Club, Dubai Marina, Dubai, doubles from Dhs299. Tel: (0)4 550 8888, vidahotels.com

Hyatt Centric Jumeirah

The relatively new Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai is ideally located along La Mer beachfront and incorporates a minimalist and contemporary design with a stunning pool, renowned restaurants, spa, and fitness centre, along 2.5 kilometers of relaxing white sand. The five-star lifestyle hotel boasts 173 stylish rooms and suites that offer contemporary furnishings, luxury amenities, and magnificent views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s skyline.

Prices start from Dhs675 per night for a king-bed skyline view room with a balcony or you can upgrade to an ocean view room for Dhs300 per night.

Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai, La Mer Beach, Jumeirah 1. From Dhs300. Tel:(0)4 302 1234. hyatt.com

Under Dhs1,000 a night

JA Hatta Resort

Yes, this really is Dubai. If you’re in need of some clean crisp mountain air, head to Dubai’s only mountain resort JA Hatta Fort Hotel. Nestled between luscious green gardens and majestic Hajar mountains, the family (and dog!) friendly hotel has two swimming pools, five restaurants, and a range of activities from crazy golf to mountain biking, kayaking to movie nights.

Every room at the resort features a balcony or a terrace so guests can soak up the immaculate views of green gardens and stony peaks. There are deluxe terra cabins, villas, mountain view rooms, and dog-friendly rooms.

Prices for a terra cabin, with a queen bed and futon that sleeps up to four, start from Dhs730 and includes breakfast.

JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Hatta Oman Road Hatta Roundabout, Dubai. Tel: (04) 814 5400. jaresortshotels.com

25Hours Hotel One Central

With unparalleled views of the Museum of the Future, the 25hour hotel is relaxed, fun, and packed with personality. Boasting 434 rooms and suites, the hotel also features four exciting dining outlets: Nomad Day Bar, Tandoor Tina, Monkey Bar, and Ernst Biergarten. The lobby is a far cry from your average check-in vibe, with more than 5,000 books featured at the ‘Fountain of Tales’, plus a co-working space, meeting rooms, event spaces, open pantry, and more.

Room themes draw on influences on bedouin lifestyle and urban nomads, while the Farmstay Suite is super spacious and the Artist Village Suite is an extra-large suite made for those looking to impress.

Prices for the medium bedouin room for two starts from Dhs663 per night inclusive of breakfast.

25hours Hotel One Central Dubai, One Central. Dhs663 per night. Tel: (0)4 210 2525. 25hours-hotels.com/one-central

Images: Provided/Social