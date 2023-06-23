For that guilt-free girly catch-up…

Ahh, the good old Dubai ladies’ night. We’re definitely not short of them here.

Whilst there are so many amazing ladies’ night deals to choose from, if you’re nearing the end of the month and those purse strings are pulling tighter, it’s always handy to know where in Dubai offers free drinks for their ladies’ nights.

Here are the Dubai ladies’ nights that offer free drinks…

Monday

Studio Al Khaleej

Every night is ladies’ night at Studio Al Khaleej. Ladies can enjoy three complimentary drinks every night of the week from 8pm to 1am.

Studio Al Khaleej, Capitol Hotel, open daily 7pm to 3am, Tel: (0)56 416 8977, @studioalkhaleejdubai

Tuesday

Lock Stock & Barrel (Business Bay)

Thirsty Thursdays at LSB is the place to be. This OG ladies’ night in Business Bay is back and offering ladies unlimited drinks for free, so the girls can drink to their heart’s content.

Lock Stock & Barrel, Grand Millenium Hotel, Business bay, Thu 8pm to 11am. Tel: (0)4 873 3399. lsb-dubai.com

SOON Inspired by Japanese gaming culture, cyberpunk and 1980s aesthetics, SOON’s Tuesday offers runs from 6pm to 8pm when ladies can enjoy a free flow of selected beverages. After that, you can also avail of a special deal for prosecco and rosé at Dhs20 per glass until closing. SOON, Armada Tower 2, Cluster P, JLT, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, free flow 6pm to 8pm, Dhs20 per glass of rose and prosecco from 8p till closing. Tel:(0) 55 434 0575. @soondxb

Wednesdays

Le Petit Belge

Combining ladies’ day with ladies’ night, modern Belgian spot Le Petit Belge offers three free drinks Wednesday and 30 per cent off on food.

Le Petit Belge, Motor City, Wed, from 4pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 770 0146. @lepetitbelge

Loca

Margaritas and Mexican food are our kinds of Wednesday combo. On the day, ladies get free margaritas from 7pm at Loca. There’s a choice of five flavours, all served either frozen or on ice.

Loca, Dubai Marine Beach Resort, Wed 7pm to midnight. Tel: (0)4 346 1111. locauae.com

The Maine Oyster Bar and Grill and The Maine Street Eatery

This popular oyster bar and grill host an aptly named ‘Clam Jam’ deal every Wednesday from 8pm to midnight. There’s free-flowing wine from a choice of red, white and rosé for all the ladies seated (or standing) at the bar.

DoubleTree by Hilton, JBR and Studio One, Studio City, Wed 8pm to midnight. Tel: (0)4 457 6719. themaine.ae

Soho Garden DXB

If you love Hip Hop and R&B, then pull up to Soho Garden in Meydan on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday night to enjoy all that Soho Garden has to offer. Ladies drink for free between 8pm and 12am, so you can jam out while you sip on free wine and house spirits.

Soho Garden Meydan, Wed 8pm to 1am, @glasshouse.bysoho

Weslodge

Panoramic views of the Downtown skyline, a fun menu of Canadian and North American dishes and a commercial soundtrack await at Weslodge. Ladies’ night kicks off every Wednesday where the gals receive unlimited drinks and a 30 per cent discount on main courses. With every purchase of a main course, they will get two additional drinks.

Floor 68, JW Marriott Marquise, Business Bay, Wed 8pm to 12am. Tel:(0)4 560 1700. weslodge.ae

Thursdays

B018

At this tropical hangout, ladies can enjoy an open bar every Thursday from 10pm to 1am.

B018, Media One Hotel, Wed to Sat 6pm to 3am, Tel: (0)50 423 0018, @b018.dxb

Belgian Beer Café

Ladies, head down to this popular spot that offers the cosy atmosphere of an authentic European cafe and enjoy four free drinks and 25 per cent off food when you dine in. The offer is valid from 8pm to 12am.

Belgian Beer Café, Grand Millennium Dubai, Barsha Heights, four free drinks and 20 per cent off food, from 8pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 429 9999. @belgianbarcafe

Friday

Orphic Bar

Gals, you can enjoy a complimentary free flow of cocktails at Orphic Bar on Fridays from 8pm to 11pm.

Orphic Bar, Stella Di Mare Dubai Marina Hotel, from 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (0) 55 619 2785.

The Huddle

Head down to this sports bar and grill restaurant where on Fridays, you get your first drink on the house. And on Thursday, you can avail of a buy one get one free cocktail deal from 12pm to 2am.

The Huddle, Citymax Hotel, Al Barsha, first drink free on Fridays, from 6pm to 2am. Tel:(0)50 100 7046. @thehuddleuae

