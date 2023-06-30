Fuel prices are on the rise…

If you drive a vehicle, take note that the fuel prices in the UAE have increased for the month of July.

From July 1, 2023, Super 98 will increase slightly from Dhs2.95 per litre to Dhs3 per litre. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs2.89 per litre, up from Dhs2.84 in June. The cost of Diesel will also be increased for July 2023, with the price adjusted to Dhs2.76 per litre, up from Dhs2.68 last month.

Here are the UAE fuel prices for Super 98 from January 2023 to July 2023.

2023

January: Dhs2.78

February: Dhs3.05

March: Dhs3.09

April: Dhs3.01

May: Dhs3.16

June: Dhs2.95

July: Dhs3