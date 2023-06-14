The UAE Moon Sighting Committee will meet on Sunday, June 18 (Dhul Qadah 29th) to indicate the start of Eid Al Adha 2023, as reported by Khaleej Times.

On Sunday, June 11, the Federal Authority for Human Resources announced the official dates for Eid Al Adha for the public sector are 9 to 12 Dhu al-Hijjah.

If that is the case, UAE residents will enjoy a six-day public holiday from Tuesday, June 27 until Friday, June 30. Those that have a Saturday and Sunday weekend, will then only return to work on Monday, July 3.

Thinking of booking a last-minute getaway? Here are 13 bucket list destinations within a four-hour flight from Dubai.

What is Eid Al Adha?

According to tradition, Eid Al Adha is held to honour Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, after being instructed to do so by God. Prophet Ibrahim told his son of the dream, and the son then told his father to follow the order. But God intervened, sending a sheep to take his son’s place.

SEE ALSO: Dubai school holidays 2023-2024

When is the next public holiday after Eid al Adha?

After Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha, the next public holiday will fall on the occasion of Hijri New Year, which falls on Friday July 21. For it, it’ll be a three-day weekend for all those that typically get Saturday and Sunday off.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae for the official announcements which are usually released a week or so before the holiday.