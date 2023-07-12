Have a great weekend everybody…

This weekend there are plenty of wonderful things to do in Dubai, whether you’re after a fun-filled weekend out or just looking to keep it casual and relaxed, we have got your plans for the weekend sorted right here.

Here are 12 wonderful things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, July 7

Check-in for a special weekend

The First Collection Business Bay is turning one this week and as part of their birthday celebrations, guests are invited to enjoy a special offer. With 35 per cent off on the best available rate, and 20 per cent off on food and drinks as well as on spa treatments, there’s no place we’d rather be this weekend.

The First Collection, Business Bay, July 3 to July 8, 35 per cent off best available rate. firstcollection.ae

Take the little ones for a free film

There are plenty of new films out on the circuit this week, but there are also some fantastic child-friendly films for you to check out as well. Until 2pm, kids under 11 can enter for free at Reel Cinemas free of charge with a paying parent, so gather the little ones and check out a fantastic film.

Reel Cinemas, maximum of two children free with one paying adult until 2pm. reelcinemas.com

Gather the gals for a ladies’ night

Habtoor City’s pretty rooftop Mediterranean restaurant hosts ‘Dining Divas’ Fridays from 8pm. For Dhs265, you’ll get a three-course dinner from the signature ladies’ night menu plus unlimited drinks.

Babiole, The Hilton Habtoor City, 8pm to 12am, Fridays, Dhs265. Tel: (0)56 51 54665. babioledubai.com

Catch hip-hop star Lil Tjay

Known for hits including Callin My Phone, Pop Out and Run It Up Lil Tjay will be heading up Club Blu for an electric night with some fantastic sounds. The door policy applies.

Club Blu, V Hotel, Habtoor City. Tel: (0)56 501 2039 @clubbludubai

Saturday, July 8

Check out a brand new season of menus at 21grams

This summer the beloved 21grams is welcoming a brand new menu each week that will showcase the traditions and creativity of the talented team of chefs. Each dinner comes with a rating and review card that will be given directly to the chefs to include a community-driven menu-tasting vibe.

21grams, Meyan Mall, Umm Sequiem, Dhs150 for three course meal, Dhs190 for four course meal. Tel: (0)50 247 5907 @21grams.dubai

Breakfast with some mates

LDC Kitchen is offering guests an all-you-can-eat breakfast package in Dubai. From 8m to 2pm, guests are invited to enjoy a delectable range of breakfast dishes. Whether you’re there for an early lunch or a late breakfast, the all-you-can-eat brunch is pried at Dhs69 per person.

LDC Kitchen, various locations across Dubai, weekends from 8am to 2pm, Dhs69 per person. @ldckitchen

Bowl out for the weekend

One of the biggest in the land, you’ll find 16 lanes at the Dubai Bowling Centre and plenty of serious strike-seekers, with tournaments, leagues and competitions running regularly. There’s also a really cool arcade to check out after your bowling ends. Want some more bowling centre options? Head here.

Dubai Bowling Centre, Al Quoz 1, Al Meydan, Dubai, Fri to Sat 10am to 1am, Sun to Thu 10am to 12pm, Tel: (04) 339 1010, bowlingdubai.com

Treat yourself

This weekend splash out with an array of experiences at Nikki Beach Spa, enjoy a 60-minute body massage, with luxurious Clarins oils – followed by a two-course lunch menu at Cafe Nikki. After your lunch escape to the glamourous pool for a day of bliss.

Nikki Beach Spa, Nikki Beach Resort and Spa, offer valid until September 30, 11am to 9 pm, Dhs650 per person. @nikkibeachdubai

Sunday, July 9

A night of the 2000s

The famed Italian, Roberto’s is welcoming guests to enjoy an evening of the noughties this weekend. With beats from DJ Tim Porta, get ready for hits that will throw you back to more youthful days.

Robertos, Gate Village 1, DIFC, open 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 386 0066 robertosrestaurants.com

The burger beckons

After accruing a small legion of fans across the city with their award-winning Bull Burger, paella pop-ups, and sell-out supper clubs, the team behind Tano’s at 8 has now opened an all-new homegrown burger bistro concept in Dubai called Eleven Green. The brainchild of Sultan and Kinda Chatila, the duo is set to take the local foodie scene by storm, once again, with a permanent spot offering fresh, quality, handcrafted burgers. In this laidback bistro-inspired restaurant, expect a selection of mouthwatering dishes including the angry chicken burger with hot honey and signature bull sauce; a classic cheeseburger; and of course the famous bull burger. The menu also features delicious desserts and shakes.

Eleven Green, Meyan Mall, Al Thanya Street, Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah, Dubai. Closed Mondays. Tuesday to Sunday from 12.30pm to 4.30pm and 6pm until stocks last. @elevengreen.uae

Visit a night beach to cool down

Hear us out, the weather, although humid, has been rather forgiving to us so far this summer. What better way to celebrate that than with a stunning evening out at the beach? While you’re there check out some of the cool things that Salt have been up to…

Salt, Kite Beach, Umm Sequim 2. @findsalt

Did somebody say unlimited sushi?

Every Sunday indulge in a selection of unlimited Chef’s selection of Sushi and dim sum. You and a partner can share all the sushi your heart desires and a bottle of wine for only Dhs330 per couple. Sounds like the ideal meal for a catch-up or a cute Sunday date.

Asia Asia, various locations in Dubai, every Sunday from 2pm to 4pm, 3pm to 5pm, or 4pm to 6pm. Dhs330 per couple inclusive of unlimited sushi, dim sum and one bottle of wine. @asiaasiauae

