For your very own Charlie and the Chocolate Factory moment…

Whether you’re looking for a unique indoor activity in Dubai this summer or a fun way to appease your sweet tooth, we have your golden ticket.

In celebration of World Chocolate Day which takes place on July 7, we’ve rounded up three chocolate factories you can visit in Dubai for a truly sweet experience (taste-testing included!).

Co Chocolat

Founded by two health-conscious sisters in Dubai, Co Chocolat is the first farm-to-table chocolate factory in the Middle East. After huge success online with its healthy chocolates and drinks, the factory first opened to visitors less than a year ago in Warsan Third. Included in the 90-minute tour, visitors can try fresh cacao, over 10 different chocolate flavours, and create their own chocolate choosing from over 20 toppings to take home. The pod tour is available from Thursday to Sunday, priced at Dhs135 (introductory offer) for adults and children aged five years and above.

Co Chocolate, Warsan Third, near Dragon Mart, Thursday to Sunday, Dhs135 introductory offer. Tel:(0)4 388 6697. cochocolat.com

Mirzam

From roasting cocoa beans to hand-wrapping bars, this homegrown bean-to-bar chocolate factory is a must-visit for chocolate aficionados. Inspired by the UAE’s history, the name comes from the Arabic for ‘herald’– it’s a star that used to signal the start of the summer winds and, as such, the ripening of the dates. Visitors can choose between three different tours: factory tour and moulding your own chocolate bar from Dhs85, a tour and tasting from Dhs60, and a tour with coffee and cocoa pairing workshop from Dhs100. Insider tip: don’t leave without trying their Emirati honeycomb flavour and sea salt caramel.

Mirzam, Warehouse A2, Al Ghurair Complex 4th St, Al Quoz, Dubai, daily 10am to 7pm. From Dhs60. Tel: (04) 3335888. @mirzamchocolate

Ganache Chocolatier

Located in Dubai’s bustling arts district, Alserkal Avenue, Ganache Chocolatier’s flagship factory, café, and boutique features over 100 flavours to choose from and a unique gift wrapping station that allows you to customise your own boxes. Open to all, chocolate lovers can experience first-hand the craft of artisan chocolate-making and sample nostalgic flavours like baklava crunch and zaatar praline, as well as delectable bonbons and floral-flavoured treats. (Almost) too good to eat. Behind the cocoa creations, Chef Hassan Salam, who has previously worked and trained with the likes of Ecole Du Grand Chocolat Valrhona, handcrafts each chocolate in-house with the finest ingredients sourced from Switzerland, Belgium, and France.

Ganache Chocolatier, Warehouse 82 Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Daily, 10am to 10pm. Tel:(0)56 420 3732. @byganachechocolatier

