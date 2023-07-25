The megaproject is expected to welcome visitors this year…

Nestled between Yas and Saadiyat, Jubail Island is already one of Abu Dhabi’s most idyllic islands, thanks to its lush, stretching mangroves.

But there’s so much more to come, as Lead Development, is taking the *ahem* lead, on shaping the future of Jubail, as part of the island’s Dhs10 billion Jubail Island redevelopment project.

Lead’s latest announcement for the future of Jubail, is the successful establishment of a water network to the island, to bring a reliable supply of fresh, clean, potable water to homeowners on Abu Dhabi’s Jubail Island. The water supply has been linked to the existing water Transmission Line, operated by Abu Dhabi Transmission & Despatch Company (TRANSCO). To the added delight of incoming homeowners, this also paves the way for the final stages of testing and commissioning of the internal water network.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jubail Island (@jubailisland)

Water has the undoubtable ability to bring things to life, and echoing this very idea, the establishment of this network helps bring the planned Dhs12 billion megaproject to reality. Once finished, the Jubail Island megaproject will provide low-rise, low-density, luxurious residential properties and serve as a futuristic eco-friendly community hub for the six upcoming villages of the island complete with a dazzling collection of attractions.

Visitors will be able to explore parks, swimming pools, sports facilities, play areas and restaurants; it will operate a mosque, include a nursery, a specialised clinic, a gym, supermarket; you’ll be able to meander through chic boutiques, compare menus at food and beverage pavilions, and set up shop in the designated commercial office space.

The six villages of the Jubail project are: Souk Al Jubail will obviously house The Souk. There’s Marfaa Al Jubail — AKA The Marina, a waterfront strip with berths for bobbing yachts. Seef Al Jubail or ‘The Club’ filled with spas, wellness centres, beach clubs and luxury hotels. You’ll find schools and educational institutions in Nad Al Dhabi. And we know the other two communities are called Ain Al Maha and Bed’a Al Jubail, but we’ll have to wait to discover what treasures they hold.

jubailisland.ae