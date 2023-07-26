Including Flamingo Room and Mission Play! by Mattel…

Al Maryah Island is already home to some huge names in the leisure and entertainment industries. With The epic Galleria Al Maryah Island mall, Rosewood Abu Dhabi hotel and of course the Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi supplying luxurious locations in which to sit these triple A brands.

It’s the staging point for some of Abu Dhabi’s most important ambassadors of fine dining, including Zuma, LPM, Butcher and Still, 99 sushi bar and restaurant, Coya, and Dai Pai Dong.

But new additions continue to shape The Galleria into an emporium for shopping, dining and experiences.

What will be new in the second half of 2023?

Mission Play! by Mattel

More edutainment is on the way in the shape of Mission Play! by Mattel. Promising to unleash creativity across three fun-filled zones, the iconic brands inside include Barbie®, Hot Wheels® and Mega Bloks®. Expect traditional play and technological innovations that are tailored to children of all ages, interests, and skill levels.

mission-play.com

Flamingo Room by Tasha’s

Six years after Flamingo Room by tashas landed in Dubai, the brand is opening in Abu Dhabi, and it’s sure to have guests flocking to The Galleria. Inside, we can expect the same dazzling interiors that are found in Dubai, split between four unique spaces: Flamingo Room by tashas, African Lounge, Collective Africa and an exclusive bar exclusive to the Abu Dhabi location, Perlage. The restaurant menu promises an array of beloved signatures found at the Dubai location, including calamari Mozambique, lobster pasta, and the decadent Baked Alaska dessert. Alongside the restaurant and lounge, we’re excited to find out more about this unique-to-Abu Dhabi bar, Perlage. The name is derived from the word ‘perlage’, which are the floating bubbles that occur in a glass filled with Champagne. As such, prepare to sit in the ‘Gram-worthy surrounds of Perlage while sipping on some seriously wow-worthy bubbly tipples.

flamingoroombytashas.com

7 Art Gallery

After several pop-up exhibitions at The Galleria, 7 Art Gallery will open a new art space in The Galleria’s Luxury Collection. Here, guests will be able to view fine and modern artworks that cover the themes of pop art, street art, sculpture and photography.

7artgallery.art

Sparky’s

Known and loved in the region as a spot for all kinds of family fun, expect rides, soft play and entertaining activities when Sparky’s opens at The Galleria this year. Crowd pleasers including trampolines and bowling are already confirmed.

sparkysme.com

Images: Provided