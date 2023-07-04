Have your fill and then some more…

Whoever came up with the concept of all-you-can-eat spreads and buffets is a certified genius. We stand by that statement because ‘I don’t want more of that mind-blowing dish’ said no one ever. If you also bear no shame in strutting to the buffet queue for the third time, then this round-up of the best buffet restaurants in Dubai is for you. Live cooking stations, intercontinental feasts – the whole nine.

Here are 8 all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Dubai

Saffron

A space for all things Asian, Saffron located in Atlantis The Palm features a whopping 220 dishes and 20 live cooking stations. The menu boasts Southeast Asian, Indian, seafood and more, with breakfast, brunch and dinner.

Saffron, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun to Fri 7am to 11.30am, 6pm to 10.30pm, Saturday 1pm to 4pm, 7pm to 10.30pm, themed dinners priced at Dhs255, Tel: (04) 426 2626, atlantis.com

Absolute Barbecues

If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly buffet option that won’t break the bank, Absolute Barbecues is the perfect choice. It’s a whole experience complete with built-in grills at the tables to barbecue your own meats and seafood. Live cooking stations serve you stir-fries with the meats of your choice.

Absolute Barbecues, various locations, weekdays 12pm to 3pm, 6.30pm to 10pm, weekends 12pm to 3.30pm, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, lunches start at Dhs64, dinners start at Dhs79, Tel: (600) 577 776, absolutebarbecuesme.com

Giardino

Palazzo Versace’s in-house luxury restaurant Giardino is not just a treat for your taste buds but for your eyes too. Complete with the signature elements of the legendary brand, it offers buffets for breakfast, dinner, brunch and a seafood feast.

Giardino, Palazzo Versace, Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai, daily breakfast 6.30am to 11am, Friday dinner 6.30pm to 11pm, Saturday dinner 7pm to 11pm, breakfast at Dhs190, dinner at Dhs250, Tel: (04) 556 8888, palazzoversace.ae

Toshi

This Pan-Asian offering has it all – unlimited buffet, live cooking stations, set menus for sharing and live entertainment. They do themed nights every day of the week, so pick and choose what suits your mood.

Toshi, Grand Millennium Dubai, Barsha Heights, Dubai, 5pm to 2am, buffet starts at Dhs245, Tel:(04) 429 9999, millenniumhotels.com

Horizon

This all-day dining spot is located in Amwaj Rotana at The Walk, JBR, and is a great place for a taste of that intercontinental spread. You can dine for breakfast, lunch or dinner, and there’s a shaded terrace available for alfresco dining all year around.

Horizon. Amwaj Rotana, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, breakfast 6.30 am to 11am, lunch 12.30 to 3.30 pm, dinner 6.30 pm to 10.30 pm, Tel: (04) 428 2000, rotana.com

Mina’s Kitchen

Mina’s Kitchen has the flavours of the world with a touch of health available for breakfast, lunch and dinner. From raw, organic and seasonal options to live pizza-making stations and build-your-own-salads, there’s much to choose from.

Mina’s Kitchen, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, Dubai, breakfast weekdays 7am to 10.30am, weekends 7am to 11am, lunch Mon to Fri 12.30pm to 3pm, dinner Mon to Fri 6pm to 10.30pm, Sat and Sun 7pm to 11pm, Tel: (04) 511 7373, minaskitchendubai.com

Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope is another spot located in Atlantis The Palm and positions itself exclusively as a buffet restaurant. The usual intercontinental, as well as Arabic and Asian dishes, are available to sample – from pasta to dim sum, pastries and more.

Kaleidoscope, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 7am to 11.30am, 6pm to 10.30pm, themed dinners priced at Dhs255, Tel: (04) 426 2626, atlantis.com

Kitchen6

This award-winning restaurant located in JW Marriott Marquis Hotel features six live cooking stations serving up a variety of options. Think Asian, Indian, Middle Eastern and European to name a few.

Kitchen6, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai, lunch weekdays 12.30pm to 3.30pm, lunch weekends 1pm to 4pm, dinner daily 6.30pm to 11pm, dinner starts at Dhs199, Tel: (04) 414 3000, marriott.com

