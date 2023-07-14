And you’ll get plenty of add-ons to keep you busy during your stay…

UAE residents, if you were ever looking for a chance to check into one of the rooms of Atlantis the Royal, this is your golden opportunity.

Since opening its doors back in February, the luxury resort had a two-night stay minimum, but now UAE residents can avail of a special deal and book a stay for just one night.

Prices for July start from Dhs3,190 for a one-night stay over the weekday and from Dhs3,725 for a one-night stay over the weekend.

Your stay will include breakfast at all-day dining restaurants across Atlantis Dubai, access to Skyblaze Fountain, free entry to Aquaventure Waterpark, access to The Lost Chambers Aquarium and complimentary entry to Atlantis Explorers Club.

Looking to relax? You’ll get access to Awaken Fitness where you can use the thermal facilities and outdoor lap pool.

Remember, this is for UAE residents-only, so you will need to show your identification cards at check-in.

At the moment, we aren’t sure when the offer ends so if Atlantis The Royal is on your bucket list, don’t wait too long.

You might also like Sizzling attraction deals you can't miss this summer in the UAE

About Atlantis The Royal

Atlantis The Royal opened its doors earlier this year on February 10 adding a new stunning landmark to the Palm Jumeirah. It is situated on the crescent of the Palm Jumeirah bragging over two kilometres of beachfront, separated from sister restaurant Atlantis, The Palm only by Aquaventure Waterpark.

The resort comprises 795 rooms, suites and penthouses. It features a total of 90 swimming pools and 17 restaurants – eight of which are by world-class celebrity chefs. For a guide to all of the restaurants, visit this link here.

If you didn’t know how big of a deal the opening was, during the grand opening weekend of the remarkable address in January, international A-Listers strutted the navy carpet, celebrity chefs showered guests with their top culinary creations, and a dazzling fireworks display was preluded by the only thing that could have been as wow-worthy: a performance from global icon, Beyoncé.

So, if you were ever looking for a chance to stay at the luxe property, this is your opportunity. Check out our review here if you need any further convincing.

Atlantis The Royal, Crescent Rd, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 426 3000, atlantis.com/atlantis-the-royal