Sizzling attraction deals you can't miss this summer in the UAE
There’s so much to get up to…
In the UAE over the summer? There are plenty of great deals to keep you and the whole family busy, without it hurting your bank balance.
From theme parks to top attractions, adventurous activities and more, check out these cool summer deals in the UAE that will save you plenty of dirhams.
Here are some great summer deals in UAE you don’t want to miss.
Two-for-one deals
HERO Boat Tours
Enjoy the cool spray of ocean mist out at sea with Hero Boat Tours this summer. The boat tours are a fun way for guests to explore Dubai’s coastline while playing captain. That’s right, this means that you will be able to drive your own boat while making pitstops at landmarks such as Burj Al Arab, Atlantis the Palm, Dubai Eye and Palm Jumeirah. The tours are guided, so you’ll have someone to help you out. Boat tours can either be 60 or 90 minutes.
If this sounds like something you want to try, take note as you can also get free tickets to The Dubai Balloon. A regular boat pass will earn you a regular pass to The Dubai Balloon, while a private Hero Boat Tour will get you a Fast Pass ticket to The Dubai Balloon. The deal is valid until July 31, but the tickets to The Dubai Ballon will be valid for six months. Use the promo code HOTDB when checking out.
Kids go free
Yas Island
One of the UAE’s most prolific family entertainment hubs, Yas Island is inviting families to have fun at their theme parks over the summer without them feeling the burn in their pockets. Until September 30, little ones under the age of 12 can enter the theme park free with every paying adult. Read more here.
Yas Island, June 1 to September 30, 2023. yasisland.com
At The Top
Haven’t visited this top attraction in Dubai yet? If budget is one reason, this summer deal is going to grab your attention. For families visiting At The Top this summer, kids under the age of 12 can join a paying parent for free. You will need to book here. You will be able to book a slot from 8am to 11.30am to avail.
Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 888 8888. burjkhalifa.ae
Dubai Parks and Resorts
Family want some adrenaline-pumping theme park action? Head to Dubai Parks and Resorts. Home to two theme parks, Motiongate and Legoland Dubai there’s plenty of fun in-store, and little ones under the age of 12 can enter for free with one paying adult. Tickets can be purchased here for Dhs295 (per adult). Once you have your ticket, you will need to take it to guest services to claim the free child pass.
Dubai Park and Resorts, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai. 11am to 9pm. Dhs295 day tickets. Tel:(0)4 820 0000. dubaiparksandresorts.com
The Dubai Balloon
Haven’t tried The Dubai Balloon yet? This is the summer for you and the family to tick it off your list as kids go free when they accompany a paying adult until August 31. A ticket per child is usually Dhs75. Let’s do the math: With this offer, a family of four with two adults and two children under the age of 12 will spend just Dhs350, else it would be a total of Dhs500. All you have to do to avail is book on thedubaiballoon.com and before you check out, use KIDSGOFREE as the discount code. Don’t forget those IDs at home as you’ll need it for proof.
The Dubai Balloon, Aquaventure, Atlantis, The Palm, avail until Aug 31, thedubaiballoon.com / @thedubaiballoon
The View at The Palm
If you want views of the Palm Jumeirah, besides The Dubai Balloon, you can head to The View at The Palm. Bring the whole family including the youngins ages four to 12 as they can enter for free with every adult ticket. You can book your spot here. The deal is valid until August 31, 2023
The View, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, adult tickets prices start from Dhs100. @theviewpalm
Sky Views Observatory
For some family fun packed with thrills, head to Sky Views Observatory and take on the glass walk and glass ride. From Monday to Thursday (10am to 2pm) this summer, up to two children under the age of 12 can enjoy for free when accompanied by two paying adults. Carry IDs for verification. Do note, the Edge Walk is not included in the deal and tickets need to be purchased online to avail. The offer is valid until August 31.
Sky Views Dubai, Address Sky Views, avail until Aug 31, skyviewsdubai.com
Aya
You’ve probably come across the stunning venue on your ‘Gram and this summer, the whole family can create beautiful memories for a cheaper price. Little ones under 12 can enjoy all twelve zones for free with every paying adult until September 30. Book your tickets here.
Aya Dubai, first floor, Wafi Mall, Oud Metha Road, 10am to 10pm weekdays, 10am to midnight weekends, opens December 17, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 542 0300, aya-universe.com
Ras Al Khaimah
Jais Adventure Parks
Jais Adventure Park is keeping its doors open this summer and adventure seekers heading over will be able to enjoy Jais Flight and Jais Sledder at a discount. You will get a 20 per cent discount on Jais Flight, which is the world’s longest zipline and a 10 per cent discount on Jais Sledder – which is the region’s longest toboggan ride. The deal is valid until September 15.
Toroverde, Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah, Jais Sky Tour open Wed to Sun 10am to 6pm, Jais Sledder open Tue to Fri 1pm to 7pm, Sat and Sun 11am to 7pm. Tel: (07) 204 6250 toroverdeuae.com.
