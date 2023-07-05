Sizzling attraction deals you can't miss this summer in the UAE

There’s so much to get up to…

In the UAE over the summer? There are plenty of great deals to keep you and the whole family busy, without it hurting your bank balance.

From theme parks to top attractions, adventurous activities and more, check out these cool summer deals in the UAE that will save you plenty of dirhams.

Here are some great summer deals in UAE you don’t want to miss.

Two-for-one deals

HERO Boat Tours

Enjoy the cool spray of ocean mist out at sea with Hero Boat Tours this summer. The boat tours are a fun way for guests to explore Dubai’s coastline while playing captain. That’s right, this means that you will be able to drive your own boat while making pitstops at landmarks such as Burj Al Arab, Atlantis the Palm, Dubai Eye and Palm Jumeirah. The tours are guided, so you’ll have someone to help you out. Boat tours can either be 60 or 90 minutes.

If this sounds like something you want to try, take note as you can also get free tickets to The Dubai Balloon. A regular boat pass will earn you a regular pass to The Dubai Balloon, while a private Hero Boat Tour will get you a Fast Pass ticket to The Dubai Balloon. The deal is valid until July 31, but the tickets to The Dubai Ballon will be valid for six months. Use the promo code HOTDB when checking out.

hero-dubai.com

Kids go free

Yas Island

One of the UAE’s most prolific family entertainment hubs, Yas Island is inviting families to have fun at their theme parks over the summer without them feeling the burn in their pockets. Until September 30, little ones under the age of 12 can enter the theme park free with every paying adult. Read more here.

Yas Island, June 1 to September 30, 2023. yasisland.com

At The Top

Haven’t visited this top attraction in Dubai yet? If budget is one reason, this summer deal is going to grab your attention. For families visiting At The Top this summer, kids under the age of 12 can join a paying parent for free. You will need to book here. You will be able to book a slot from 8am to 11.30am to avail.

Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 888 8888. burjkhalifa.ae

Dubai Parks and Resorts

Family want some adrenaline-pumping theme park action? Head to Dubai Parks and Resorts. Home to two theme parks, Motiongate and Legoland Dubai there’s plenty of fun in-store, and little ones under the age of 12 can enter for free with one paying adult. Tickets can be purchased here for Dhs295 (per adult). Once you have your ticket, you will need to take it to guest services to claim the free child pass.