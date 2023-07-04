Take a sip while you go for a dip…

Planning on staying in Dubai? Don’t worry, there are still beach clubs staying open throughout the summer with great deals and venues offering incredible pool passes so you will be able to enjoy the best that the Dubai summer has to offer.

Here are 3 summer pool passes and beach club deals to take advantage of in Dubai:

Address Beach Resort

With breathtaking views of Dubai’s iconic skyline from 77 floors above coupled with an infinity pool, and stunning views. A day out will come with a Dubai Marina view room, you’ll get an exclusive pass to the pool and all the hotel’s other facilities for only Dhs1,000 per couple. Check-in at 9am, and spend the day lounging about poolside, before checking out at 6pm. If you’d prefer there are also air-conditioned private cabanas available for rent.

Address Beach Resort, infinity pool on Level 77, Dhs1,000 for two for daycation offer, Dhs2,777 for four for cabana. Tel: (0)4 879 8866 addresshotels.com

Bal Harbour Beach Club

Located on the picturesque Palm West Beach, Bal Harbour is offering guests a summer beach pass like no other. Weekdays and weekends are both fully redeemable on food and drinks. A weekday pass will cost Dhs150 for adults and Dhs75 for children, while weekend packages for adults cost Dhs250 and Dhs125 for kids.

Bal Harbour Beach Club, Marriott Resort, Palm Jumeirah, daily from 10am to 10pm, Dhs150 on weekdays for Adults, Dhs75 for kids, Dhs250 on weekends for adults, Dhs125 for kids. Tel: (0)4 666 1111 @marriottresortpalmjumeirah

Koko Bay

This boho-chic beach club is welcoming guests with brand-new air conditioning on the decks and a deal that you won’t want to miss. This summer a pool day at Koko Bay will cost you Dhs100 during the week and Dhs150 on a weekend, both fully redeemable on food and drinks.

Koko Bay, West Palm Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dhs100 Mon to Fri, Dhs150 Sat and Sun both redeemable on food and drinks. Tel: (0)4 572 3444 @kokobayuae

