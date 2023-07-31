Welcoming the new week…

The weekend came and the weekend went, and once again, it’s Monday. Abu Dhabi has plenty in store for those in the capital this week, so we can guarantee there will never be a dull moment. Spa treatments that will take you to relaxation town, an authentic Italian business lunch offers a slice of La Dolce Vita, plus there’s jail break fun and much more – it’s always a good time.

Here are 7 exciting things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday

Treat yourself at The Spa at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

The Spa is saying summer time self care and we’re here for it. Guests can avail their limited-time offer and get a complimentary 30-minute full body scrub with the purchase of a 60-minute massage of their choice. Or if you’re not feeling a full-body treatment, get a 40 per cent discount on any of the expertly formulated Skin Regimen facial products with the booking of any facial treatment.

The Spa, W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, daily, 11am to 9pm, Tel: (0)2 656 0862. @wabudhabi

Indulge in Italian business lunch at Café Milano

From 12pm to 5.30pm, you can tuck into an impressive Italian spread at Café Milano. Featuring authentic Italian delicacies made with top quality ingredients and expert techniques, it’s the perfect pick-me-up during the work day. The lunch is priced at Dhs220 for a two-course option and Dhs250 for a three-course option.

Café Milano, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 5.30pm, Tel: (0) 2 333 2444, @cafemilanoae

Tuesday

Break a sweat – animal style – with Bodytree

Bodytree’s Animal Flow workout class incorporates parkour, gymnastics and bodyweight training with moves inspired by the animal kingdom. Practice dynamic movements with fluid transitions to unlock power and control within your body. This isn’t any ordinary workout class, and is sure to energise you before work or tire you out after work for the best sleep of your life.

Animal Flow with Carlos, Bodytree Studio, Hazza Bin Zayed The First Street, Al Manhal, Abu Dhabi, Tuesdays, 9.30am and 6pm, Tel: (0)2 443 4448, bodytreestudio.com

Channel Barbie with Café 302

We’re all dealing with the dumps ever since the much-awaited Barbie movie (only the biggest one of the year) got postponed but Café 302 is easing the pain with its new and delicious Barbie Combo. Featuring a colourful and healthy beetroot and quinoa burger, fries, salad and a strawberry milkshake for Dhs79, it’s perfect to channel all your Barbie world dreams.

Café 302, Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana, Hamdan Street, Abu Dhabi. daily, 6am to 11pm, priced at Dhs79. Tel: (0) 2 610 6688, rotana.com/almahaarjaanbyrotana

Wednesday

Challenge your mental and physical prowess with Prison Island

Prison Island – Beat the Bars is a great way to have fun in the summertime minus the profuse sweating and potential heatstroke. This indoor activity features cells filled with challenges where you and your pals must work together to complete obstacles and tasks in order to break free. There are more than 20 individual cells to complete, each testing your physical or mental mettle.

Prison Island, Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Zahiya, Fri to Sat 10am to 12pm, Sun to Thur 10am to 10pm, Tel: (0)58 819 9176, @prisonisland.ae

Chow down premium meaty goodness at Slaw and More

The UAE’s (and our) favourite homegrown burger brand now has a fancier location at Al Qana where Chef Ali Yazdi is serving elevated versions of his masterpieces at Slaw. Juicy, meaty and packed with flavour, these burgers may be more fine-dining, but they’re just as good. Chase away all your weekday blues with bangin’ burgers at Slaw and More.

Slaw and More, Al Qana, Al Maqta Street, 10am to 1am Sun to Thurs, 10am to 2am Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)54 289 9323. @slawandmore

Thursday

Unlock your artistic potential with Louvre Abu Dhabi

Louvre Abu Dhabi’s summer program, Summer ArtLab, will lead you to a creative awakening inspired by the collection housed at the museum. The series of workshops, lasting from August 2 to 13 are led by UAE-based artistic talent and will take you through specialised sessions that explore the museum’s galleries, sustainable art practices, develop observation and creativity skills, and experiment with a variety of artistic techniques.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, August 2 to 13, 10am to 1pm, 3pm to 6pm, priced at Dhs151.50. Tel: (600) 56 5566, louvreabudhabi.ae

Images: Supplied