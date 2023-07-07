Yesterday, some new traffic regulations came into place in the UAE. Here’s all you need to know…

On Thursday, July 6, a total of 13 new traffic fines came into effect to reduce the amount of reckless driving in Dubai. The update comes after Dubai Police recorded a shocking average of 90 drivers per day caught jumping red lights in the emirate last year.

As of yesterday, Dubai motorists who jump a red light will now have to pay a Dhs50,000 fine to get their cars back. According to The National, motorists who re-offend within one year will see the fines and impoundment time doubled.

Here are the new traffic regulations drivers in Dubai should know about and the amount to pay for the car’s release:

Dhs100,000 fine:

Participating in road races without permission from Dubai Police

Dhs50,000 fine:

Jumping a red light

Driving recklessly in a way that endangers the safety of others

Driving a recreational motorbike or quad bike on paved road

Driving a vehicle with a fake or tampered number plate

Hitting a police car on purpose

Vehicle being driven by someone under 18

Dhs10,000 fine:

Impounding a vehicle for modification

Escaping police

Driving without a number plate

Gathering to watch race or stunt performance on roads

Having tinted glass beyond the permitted limit

Modifying a car to increase speed and noise level

Road safety in the UAE

In May 2023, the Ministry of Interiors introduced new traffic fines to improve road safety in the UAE during bad weather and emergencies.

Gathering near valleys, floods, and dams during rainy weather will result in a Dhs1,000 fine and six black points.

Motorists who enter flooded valleys when overflowing with rainwater regardless of their level of danger will be fined Dhs2,000, 23 black points, and the vehicle will be impounded for 60 days.

Drivers who obstruct ambulances, emergency vehicles, rescue workers, or any relevant authorities from regulating traffic, will be fined Dhs1,000, four black points, and will have their vehicle impounded for 60 days.

Images: Getty