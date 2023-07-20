Services during Hijri New Year announced…

Following the official announcement last week that Friday, July 21 will be a public holiday for both the private and public sector, Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has announced changes in schedules for parking, Darb and public transportation.

Details of the operating hours for ITC during the Hijri New Year on the 21st of July 2023. Eid Mubarak pic.twitter.com/HDlhnUr9tJ — “ITC” مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) July 19, 2023

Here’s what you need to know.

Mawaqif

Parking in Abu Dhabi will be free on Friday, July 21 to 7.59am on Saturday, July 22.

Additionally, parking in Mussafah Industrial Area M-18 will be free.

ITC Abu Dhabi has urged residents to not park in prohibited spaces and to avoid blocking traffic. For residential parking, the public is asked to adhere to the regulations as provided from 9pm to 8am.

Darb

Passing by the toll gates system in Abu Dhabi? It will be free on Friday, July 21. Charges will resume on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Sundays as always, will be free for both the toll and parking.

Public transportation

The schedule for public buses will follow the Friday and official holiday schedule, which you can find out more about using the darb.ae website or app.

Customer Happiness Centres

Customer Happiness Centres in the capital are closed on Friday, July 21 but customers can reach out for assistance on the Darb website or via the app.

Handy Helplines

DMT Service Support Centre: (800) 850

Taxi Service Call Centre: (600) 53 53 53

Things to do over the long weekend in Abu Dhabi

The upcoming three-day weekend calls for plenty of opportunities to relax, recharge or try out something new. From sun-soaked daycations to a cool new exhibition the little ones will love, and a drone show, here are the best things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

For more information, visit itc.gov.ae

Images: Getty Images / Unsplash