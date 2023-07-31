We’re now on season 28…

During the summer season, we have to say a temporary farewell to a number of top Dubai attractions including the ever-poplar Global Village Dubai. The attraction may have closed its doors for now, but the region’s leading multicultural family destination is already planning for its reopening which is now confirmed to be in October 2023.

That’s right, Global Village Dubai is gearing up to reopen its doors on Wednesday, October 18 – a week earlier than usual. This means visitors will have an extra week to shop and check out the entertainment spots, food stalls, and attractions. Global Village Dubai will remain open for six months closing on April 28, 2024.

Year after year, Global Village receives millions of visitors from all around the globe who check out the park’s vibrant atmosphere, captivating shows, delectable cuisines, and unique shopping opportunities.

At the moment, we haven’t been informed of the new attractions opening in season 28, but we are keeping our eye on any updates.

In the past, visitors had a number of fun new attractions to visit including House of Fear which is said to be the region’s scariest haunted house experience with live actors. For something that doesn’t involve a lot of screams or running around, there was Digger’s Lab for the little ones, and the whole family was entertained by the fun exhibits at Ripley’s Believe It or Not!

Additionally, Global Village Dubai introduced a new venue called ‘Road to Asia’ which allows a number of fantastic countries including Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, and many more to represent themselves.

On the entertainment front, we had performances from a number of cool performers including Tinie Tempah, Raye and Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance. We can’t wait to see who will grace the Global Village stage this year, and of course, we will let you know as soon as we get word. Stay tuned!

Images: Supplied by Global Village Dubai