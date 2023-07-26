A stellar line up of musical maestros awaits…

Theatre lovers, Abu Dhabi has a host of luscious musical performances lined up for you, beginning in the Fall. One of the much-awaited stars of the show, Hamilton, is scheduled to entertain us as we ring in the new year, and the who’s who has now officially been unveiled.

Images: supplied

The emirate will host 34 stellar artists, who bring in a world of experience with performances on Broadway and in London, Australia and in Germany. You will be singing along and enjoying the theatrical prowess of Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton, Rachelle Ann Go as Eliza Hamilton, DeAundre’ Woods as Aaron Burr, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, Darnell Abraham as George Washington, David Park as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Shaka Bagadu Cook as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Jacob Guzman as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Brent Hill as King George.

Hamilton is planned for a string of international performances, first kicking things off in Manila in September, before descending on Abu Dhabi in January 2024.

Abu Dhabi’s growing cultural footprint will bring fans a much-awaited trove of theatrical treats, and will stage a series of musicals later this year. Witness some of the best in Emirati theatre at Mayadir in September, icons from your childhood at Disney on Ice’s centenary celebration in October and rub your eyes in disbelief at The Illusionists in December. Whatever your choice, the capital’s theatrical offerings promise to cater to the culturally-inclined in the months to come.

Hamilton, Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. January 17 to February 4, 2024. Sun – Thurs, 6pm, Dhs 180-1500 & Fri – Sun (excl. Sun 6 pm), Dhs240 – Dhs1700. For more information, visit www.etihadarena.ae