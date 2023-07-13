17 indoor breakfast spots with gorgeous views

Perfect for your next summer weekend breakfast date…

With the alfresco season quickly fading, we must return to the comfort of the indoors, but luckily, there are plenty of Dubai restaurants and cafes ready to cater to your avo-toast, açaí-bowl, eggs-any-style dreams, whilst serving some of the ultimate views of Dubai.

Here are 17 delicious spots to tuck into breakfast with a brilliant view of Dubai.

At.mosphere

Located on the 122nd floor of the Burj Khalifa, the views from At.mosphere are unmatched. After a quick refurb, At.mosphere reopened in February with a beautiful new art deco aesthetic, but the amazing views which sweep 360 degrees around the city remain. The decadent breakfast menu is served in the lounge and includes options like deconstructed Benedict or a tonka waffle.

At.mosphere, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, . Tel: (0)4 888 3828 atmosphereburjkhalifa.com

Brunch and Cake

If you go to Brunch and Cake on the weekend, prepare to queue up as this is one of the most popular cafes in Dubai. It’s worth it though as you’ll be rewarded with beautiful interiors, picturesque views and a tasty menu of all-day eats. There are now three branches in Dubai: The Pointe, Al Wasl and Jumeirah Park, all of which boast that signature Insta-worthy decor and a menu of dishes that include the breakkie pizza, pulled beef benny and Nutella French toast.

Brunch and Cake, Wasl 51; The Pointe; and Jumeirah Park, opening times vary. Tel: (800) 4726362, brunchandcake.com

Cassette

For all our Al Quoz regulars and those who are newbies, Cassette is a small sanctuary that everyone needs to try. Tucked away with its own magical courtyard, this cafe is a perfect place to catch up with friends away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Cassette offers a large range of vegan and veggie breakfast, lunch and dinner options. From vegan French toast, to acai bowls, hearty salads and a vegan lobster roll, you will not be short of options. Assemble your brunch squad this weekend and get yourself to Cassette.

Cassette, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai, Mon to Sun 8am to 6pm. Tel: (0)4 349 1966, cassette.ae

Carine

We always feel at peace when dining looking out onto the rolling greens of a golf course. Stunning French restaurant Carine offers just that, plus a great breakfast to enjoy over the weekend. Expect typical French flair in dishes such as scrambled eggs with black truffle and strawberry tartine with homemade peach jam.

Carine, Emirates Golf Club, weekend breakfast from 9am. Tel: (0)4 417 9885. dubaigolf.com

East West

Found in the magical Courtyard in Al Quoz, East West is a gorgeous spot that’s part café, part event space. It is the perfect place to catch up with friends away from the hustle and bustle of the city. East West is open from 9am to 8pm every day and hosts a lineup of events and workshops including flower arranging, a speciality coffee and cupping experience, and meditation. On the menu, you will find a selection of freshly baked pastries, sweet treats, speciality coffee, matcha, and more.

East West, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai, 9am to 8pm daily. Tel: (0)4 336 6444, @eastwest.ae

Eggspectation

Taking the concept of all-day breakfasts to the ‘eggstreme,’ Eggspectation offers a tempting breakfast-for-dinner menu that includes the standout Old Bay benny (Dhs72) – two poached eggs on a pair of juicy crab cakes, slathered in Old Bay hollandaise. The views? Out across the sea from JBR. An oldie, but definitely a goodie.

Eggspectation, JBR, The Walk, daily 7am to midnight. Tel: (0)4 430 7252. eggspectation.com

Fouquet’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fouquet’s Dubai (@fouquets.dubai)View: Dubai Mall fountains and Burj Khalifa

It’s already one of the capital’s top restaurants and now you can officially say Bonjour to the French fine dining institution: Fouquet’s Dubai. The new Fouquet’s restaurant features a pâtisserie, a bar, the iconic brasserie, private lounges, and a rooftop boasting stunning views of Burj Khalifa and the Opera District. From 8am to 12pm daily, guests can tuck into a wide variety of French breakfast dishes including omelettes, French toast, pastries, eggs, and more.

Fouquet’s Dubai, Burj Plaza, Downtown Dubai, daily 8am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 524 5301, @fouquets.dubai

The Farm

Want greenery? Dine surrounded by lush greenery at The Farm, Al Barari. It’s a stunning botanical oasis that takes you out of the heart of the city with waterfalls, gorgeous plants and open-sided decking from where you can enjoy your alfresco picnic breakfast. Dishes include freshly-cooked omelettes, eggs royale, waffles, full English and plenty more.

The Farm, Al Barari, Dubai, daily 7.30am to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)4 392 5660. thefarmdubai.ae

Harvest & Co

From the kings of Dubai’s coffee scene, EatX, comes Harvest &. Co. Located inside the new Dubai Garden Center, this all-day eatery is light, bright and welcoming. The concise menu features an array of all-day breakfast dishes, although you won’t want to miss a trip to the glass counter, where freshly baked cakes and pastries are the star of the show. There’s also a new branch inside Warehouse Gym, Jumeirah Park, open to both members and non-members.

Harvest & Co., Dubai Garden Centre, 739 Sheikh Zayed Rd, Al Quoz, 8am to 6.30pm daily. Tel: (0)4 590 4333, @harvestandco.dubai

Leen’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LEEN’S DUBAI (@leens_dubai)

Have you ever wanted to eat breakfast while enjoying the view of the Museum of The Future? Well, now you can. Leen’s in the Emirates Towers is the perfect location to enjoy all the classic breakfast items as well as some decadent pancake or French toast options, too.

Leen’s Emirates Towers, Sheikh Zayed Road, weekdays 11.30am to 11pm Tel: (0)4 388 0558 leens.com @leens_dubai

Maison Mathis Arabian Ranches

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴍᴀɪsᴏɴ ᴍᴀᴛʜɪs ᴀʀᴀʙɪᴀɴ ʀᴀɴᴄʜᴇs (@maisonmathisargc)

It’s an OG in the Dubai dining scene, but you can’t go wrong with breakfast at Maison Mathis. As you tuck into a delicious eggs benedict or a fresh cappuccino, you can admire the stunning golf course views.

Maison Mathis, Arabian Ranches Golf Course, daily 8am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 450 1313 @maisonmathisargc

Nette

Located on the beautiful grounds of Matcha Club, Nette is the gorgeous sister café to the What’s On award-winning spot, Cassette. This outlet incorporates Japanese flavours into its dishes, including the strawberry match acai bowl, Japanese breakfast skillet and savoury miso oats. It will not let you down, bringing a creative twist to all the usual suspects.

Nette at Matcha Club, Al Quoz, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 548 8369. @nettedxb

Revo Cafe

Revo Cafe is a great weekend breakfast spot, with a view that captures the Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, and Downtown Dubai skyline. Whether you’re keeping healthy with their health-focused super bowls or a light granola, or treating yourself to a slab of caramelised bread covered in mascarpone, Revo Cafe at Anantara The Palm has you covered.

Revo Cafe, Anantara, The Palm, Dubai, daily 8am to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)4 5678304. dubai-palm.anantara.com

The Scene

On the fourth floor of Pier 7, the panoramic marina views from The Scene can be enjoyed just as much from a window-facing indoor table as they can on the expansive terrace. Breakfast is served on weekends only from 10am to 12pm, with the gastropub menu featuring all the classics like a full English, a bacon and egg butty and stacks of pancakes.

The Scene, 4th floor, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, 12pm to 2am weekdays, 10am to 2am weekends. Tel: (0)4 422 2328, thescene.xyz

Splendour Fields

On the ground floor of The Park in JLT is Splendour Fields. An Aussie-inspired café with a welcoming feel, this cool dining destination offers lovely views out over the JLT park, even if you’re sitting inside. On the menu, you can expect the same wholesome, produce-driven menu you find at sister restaurants like Tom&Serg and Common Grounds. There’s a speciality coffee bar for picking up your favourite caffeine hit, a counter of freshly baked goods and even a gourmet grocer, where you can grab your produce to takeaway.

Splendour Fields at The Park, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, daily 8am to 6pm. Tel: (0)56 603 0897, eatx.com

Seven Seeds

Jumeirah is full of hidden cafés waiting to be found and this is one of them. The beautiful Seven Seeds is surrounded by a green garden, water features, a conservatory for when summer comes along, and a trendy indoor space. On the menu, guests can tuck into healthy bites like sandwiches and smoothie bowls, sweet treats, burgers, and delicious coffee.

Seven Seeds, Villa 15 51st St, Jumeirah 1, daily 8am to 11pm. Tel: (0)56 422 0427, 7seeds.ae

Teible

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teible (@teible_)

Seasonal, farm-to-table restaurant Teible at Jameel Arts Centre is one of the few businesses in Dubai leading a change in sustainability efforts. Instead of opting for imported produce, Teible now sources 95 per cent of its ingredients from within the UAE, which means reducing the restaurant’s carbon footprint dramatically. Their seasonal menu is constantly changing, providing guests with new culinary experiences that pay homage to the earth’s freshest ingredients and flavours.

Teible, Jameel Arts Centre, Jaddaf Waterfront, daily 10am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 243 6683. @teible_

Images: social and provided