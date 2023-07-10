Noodle lovers, ramen calm…

From Tokyo to Dubai, Michelin-star Konjiki Hototogisu is (finally) open for the first time in the UAE. Located on the second floor of Mall of the Emirates, opposite More Café, the ramen restaurant, despite only being in soft opening, has already caused a craze on social media.

What’s On was one of the first to check it out – here’s a look inside…

What’s On the menu? The soft launch menu features five ramen bowls, including the soul-satisfying signature Shoyu (Dhs69) and Shio (Dhs65), featuring the brand’s famous chicken broth made with clam tare.

There’s a selection of light bites such as a punchy cucumber ‘Kyuri’ salad (Dhs25), pickled carrots (Dhs25), as well as izakaya dishes like the must-try beef tataki (Dhs48), chicken karaage (Dhs38), and for seafood lovers, the seabream miso (Dhs52).

Although there’s currently no vegetarian ramen option, there are plenty of other meat-free dishes to choose from, including a selection of salads, vegetable fried rice (Dhs38), and gyoza (Dhs38).

First opening in 2006, Konjiki Hototogisu started as a humble eight-seater ramen shop in Shibuya, Tokyo. Helmed by chef Atsushi Yamamoto, the ramen restaurant won Bib Gourmand for four consecutive years and, in 2019, became the third ramen restaurant in the world to be awarded one Michelin star, which it has held for the past five years.

The opening marks Konjiki’s first restaurant in the Middle East, with other locations in Tokyo, Singapore, New York, Hong Kong, and Toronto.

Note: this isn’t just any bowl of ramen and diners around the world have been known to queue for hours just for a seat. At the moment, the Dubai restaurant is accepting walk-ins only, but we’ll update you if anything changes.

Ready, set, slurp…

Soba House Konjiki Hototogisu, Level 2, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. @konjiki.uae

Images: Social