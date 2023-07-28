The What’s On Award-winning staycation packs a punch when it comes to dining, leisure and relaxation.

Location

The only hotel on Bluewaters Island, Caesars Palace is a luxurious resort that unfurls along a 1.7km stretch of beach. Divided between two towers – Julius and Palace – in the middle you’ll find Cove Beach, a hedonistic beach club that regularly draws a glamorous crowd.

Look and feel

Distinctly contemporary, with regal touches everywhere you look, Caesars Palace is inspired by the Roman Empire, and it wants to ensure guests are treated like royalty too. Intricate paintings in the lobby, ornate statues in the immaculately maintained grounds and geometric print carpets give a modern, palatial touch to an otherwise minimalistic aesthetic.

Rooms

We check-in to a sumptuously spacious sea view suite in the Palace building, where the regal aesthetic remains ever-present, yet impressively understated. Shades of smart slate grey and expensive-looking light woods are enhanced with amenities that include branded beach bags, foot-hugging slippers and a walk-in wardrobe. A pillow menu, Acqua di Parma bathroom amenities, and dining area where locally inspired treats are left at turndown are thoughtful features that instantly impress.

Facilities

This resort is a playground for adults and children alike. No less than five swimming pools include an offering exclusive for families, which we swerve in favour of afternoons at Amalfi-inspired Venus and the playful Neptune pool. Venus, part-restaurant, and part-beach club is a colourful iteration of the best bits of the Italian seaside, with a pleasant menu of crowd-pleasing Italian dishes. A relaxed Saturday brunch allows guests to experience both, with a set menu in the restaurant followed by pool access. Neptune, with its monochrome striped loungers, bubblegum pink towels and exceptional service is the perfect place for a pool day. While the choice of music may be a little confusing, the menu of grazing bites that includes sushi, sandwiches, pizzas and extensive cocktails is the perfect accompaniment to an afternoon of tan-topping.

Food and drink

There’s a dozen restaurants split across the main hotel and Julius tower, and guests are encouraged to create their own gastronomic adventure by dining across both. An all-encompassing breakfast buffet at Bacchanal is a suitably over-the-top affair for the Vegas-born brand, where breakfast classics sit comfortably alongside a buffet of sushi, pizza and even a chocolate fountain.

A la carte experiences at Caesars Palace come with some starry credentials behind them, such as Hell’s Kitchen, a British restaurant inspired by the hit Gordon Ramsay TV show. Decked out in hues of bright red and blue, the menu is a collection of British classics that include the signature beef Wellington, alongside upscale additions like delicate seared scallops to start (Dhs150) and a sizzling chateaubriand for two (Dhs650) that melts effortlessly in the mouth. Another celebrity chef led eatery you won’t want to miss is the dimly lit and smartly decorated Chinese restaurant Demon Duck, brainchild of larger-than-life chef Alvin Leung. The star dish here? Unsurprisingly, the slow-roasted, 14-day aged demon duck (Dhs690), carved tableside for added wow-factor.

Room rates

A one-night stay for two in a Deluxe Resort View King Room starts from Dhs950 for room-only or Dhs1,050 inclusive of breakfast.

Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters, off JBR. Tel: (0)4 556 6666. caesars.com/dubai