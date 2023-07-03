In case you’re curious – Pret A Manger translates to ‘Ready to Eat’.

If you’re a fan of Pret A Manger, then this will be music to your ears (and your tummy) as the popular UK-based organic coffee and sandwich chain is expanding its franchise in Dubai with two new openings.

Following the success of its venues in Dubai International Terminals 1 and 3, the British sandwich shop franchise has announced the opening of two brand new sandwich hubs at the Index Mall, Dubai International Financial District (DIFC) and Bay Avenue Mall, Business Bay.

It will be a great option for resident and professionals working in the area to grab their favourite snack and beverage before a busy day. It’s also a good spot to indulge over a business meeting, or even catch up with mates after a busy day.

Freshly baked baguettes, cookies, pastries and more…

Pret A Manger, or Pret as it is more commonly called, originates from London where it opened its doors back in 1986. It is known for its sandwiches, salads, wraps and its organic coffee. Now, Pret has over 500 locations across 10 countries spanning the globe including Kuwait and India.

Here in Dubai, diners can pick from a number of sandwiches and sweet treats like French butter croissants, chocolate chunk cookies and brownie bars. The menu also has vegan and vegetarian food options.

Pret A Manger at Index Mall opens its doors on July 4, following with the opening of Bay Avenue Mall later this month.

But wait, there’s more…

Can’t get enough? Pret A Manger has plans for further expansions and aims to open three more branches by the end of 2023.

Details have not yet been revealed, but as soon as we get an update we will be sure to let you know.

Images: Supplied by Pret A Manger