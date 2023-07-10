The new exit on Al Seba Street will significantly reduce traffic congestion…

Following traffic improvements made by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), commuting from Al Seba Street to the Dubai Marina will now be quicker than usual.

RTA has introduced an exit on Al Seba Street towards the Garn Al Sabkha Street intersection at Dubai Marina which will slash commute time from 30 minutes to just 10 minutes.

#RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road Intersection Improvement Project for AED 374 million and carries out Quick Traffic Solutions on Al Seba Street.

In a comment, RTA says, “The step is part of RTA’s efforts to enhance the infrastructure and the traffic flow, as well as increasing the safety level for road users in Dubai.”

The exit will facilitate traffic flow in all directions, and the total capacity of exit lanes from Marina via Al Seba Street has increased from 900 to 2,400 vehicles per hour. There will be a significant reduction in the traffic flow and congestion on Al Marsa Street at the intersection with Al Sayorah Street.

The transport authority has urged all residents to use the new exit to reduce their commute time and reach their destinations with ease.

What other road improvements in Dubai can we expect?

.@rta_dubai has awarded a contract for Garn Al Sabkha Street Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road Intersection Improvement Project. The scope of the project covers the construction of 4 bridges, spanning 3,000 meters capable of carrying 17,600 vehicles per hour. The project has an… pic.twitter.com/1aSr8yIDoR — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 2, 2023

Earlier this month, RTA announced a major road project aimed at reducing travel time between Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. With a budget of Dhs374 million, the Garn Al Sabkha Street Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road Intersection Improvement Project includes the construction of four bridges capable of carrying an average of 17,600 vehicles per hour. It is expected to significantly cut travel times between Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

