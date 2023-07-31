Here’s how much you’ll pay at the pump…

If you drive a vehicle, take note that the fuel prices in the UAE have increased for the month of August.

From August 1, 2023, Super 98 will increase from Dhs3 per litre to Dhs3.14 per litre. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs3.02 per litre, up from Dhs2.89 in July. The cost of Diesel will also be increased for August 2023, with the price adjusted to Dhs2.95 per litre, up from Dhs2.76 last month.

Here are the UAE fuel prices for Super 98 from January to August 2023.

2023

January: Dhs2.78

February: Dhs3.05

March: Dhs3.09

April: Dhs3.01

May: Dhs3.16

June: Dhs2.95

July: Dhs3

August: Dhs3.14