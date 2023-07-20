This is one way of getting your ex off of your account…

Heads up fellow couch potatoes. Sharing Netflix passwords in the UAE is no longer allowed. Netflix passwords can however be shared between households, but not externally.

What does this mean and how does it work?

Well, we aren’t entirely sure about all the intensive backend details but what we do know is that Netflix will track Wi-Fi connections and IP addresses to confirm whether you are in the same household or not. Don’t try hacking into the main frame, that’s not a thing – just get your own Netflix account.

Netflix’s clampdown was first speculated and announced in January of 2023, and the Netflix passwords sharing removal was implemented in over 100 countries.

If you haven’t received an email yet, you probably aren’t the owner of the account. If you are the owner of the Netflix account you should have received an email regarding the new terms of use and how to manage your accounts and members.

Account owners will have to verify their Netflix accounts. This will be done through Netflix sending a verification code to the owner’s email which will then be used to verify that device. You won’t have to re-verify devices.

You will also be able to purchase an extra member from outside of your household. This will come in addition to your existing subscription fee.

Can I still use my Netflix account around the world?

For many of us, the only way we make it through long-haul flights is with Netflix’s trusty download feature. Do not worry because travelling between countries will not affect your personal account. When you are travelling, use a verified account to access your personal account while at a hotel or a holiday home.

You will also be able to transfer profiles once the password crackdown has been implemented. Anyone who is on your account can be transferred to a new membership that they have paid for.

