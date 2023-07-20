Yes, it even gets delivered to your seat…

This summer is all about the big box office blockbusters.

Whether you’re patiently waiting for Barbie (releasing in UAE cinemas on August 31), can’t wait for Gran Turismo to drop, booking the much-anticipated Oppenheimer, or you’re heading to the cinema to see one of the biggest action films of the year – Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, there’s some massive movie magic making its way to the big screen right now.

But forget about your traditional cinema snacks, when you book the big screen at any of the Platinum suites at Roxy Cinemas Dubai Hills or City Walk, you can now enjoy a weekend tradition that shouldn’t be missed – a hearty Sunday roast.

At Roxy Cinemas’ branches at Dubai Hills Mall and City Walk, you can now order a Sunday roast to your seat. It’s available only on Sundays from 12pm to 6pm when you book the luxe Platinum cinema.

The classic roast is available as a choice of chicken or beef, and paired with a Yorkshire puddings, lashings of gravy and a selection of seasonal vegetables. You can either dine-in the lounge before or after your film, or order your roast to be delivered to your seat, so you can recreate the feeling of being at home while watching all the big blockbusters. Is there a better way to spend a Sunday?For the roast only, you’ll pay Dhs110, or you can opt for the film and roast package. Priced at Dhs220, this includes a platinum ticket to the movie of your choice, where you can settle into a reclining leather seat with a complimentary pillow and blanket for maximum comfort. Plus, a choice of Sunday roast delivered either to your seat, or enjoyed in the lounge pre-movie.