Dubai has an emerging fashion scene that is somewhat underground but there are countless homegrown streetwear brands that have come up in the last few years.

At What’s On we love championing the little guys and the homegrown brands, and these Dubai streetwear brands are some that we think you should keep an eye on.

Here are 6 Dubai based streetwear brands that are worth the shop.

Amongst Few

Somewhat of a pioneer in the Dubai streetwear space, Amongst Few is a brand that has been around the block since its creation in 2014. After its first drop, the brand very quickly rose in the ranks and has since become a global brand that has even opened its own concept store right here in the city.

amongstfew.com / @amongstfew

Delude

Currently found for a limited time thanks to a pop up in Villa aumedan, Delude is only on its fourth collection drop. The Dubai based streetwear brand is fairly new but is already making moves – the latest collection The Plant promises to plant a tree for every order placed, so get ordering.

delude.shop / @delude.ae

stay al;ve

View this post on Instagram A post shared by stay alive (@stayalive.ae)



More than just a brand, stay al;ve was created as a way of raising awareness about mental health within the streetwear community and beyond. Keep an eye out on their socials for where to shop in person next.

stayalive.me / @stayalive.ae

Sacrifice Studios

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sacrifice Studios™ (@sacrificestudios)

Founded in 2020, Sacrifice Studios aims to embody streetwear culture as a brand. Founded in Dubai, with products coming from Italy and Portugal, there is a certain level of luxury and exclusivity that Sacrifice Studios exudes.

sacrificestudios.store / @sacrificestudios

Jokes Aside

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jokes Aside (@jokesasidedxb)

This Dubai based streetwear brand likes to consider their pieces as wearable art. Founded by the one half of the mind behind The Smash Room, Ibrahim Abudyak, Jokes Aside focuses on giving the people who wear the brand a voice through expression in what they wear.

jokesaside.ae / @jokesasidedxb

Canelo

The German-born duo created Canelo Clothing in Dubai with the hopes of creating a way for the community to express individuality, creativity and style. Canelo is a streetwear brand to keep an eye on.

caneloclo.ae / @caneloclo0

