These live performances will enthrall you in the capital before the year is out…

Culture lovers, we hear you, and we have great news. Abu Dhabi’s Cultural Foundation is all set to bring you a series of exciting live performances, before we’re done with the year. Here’s a quick and nifty round up so you can whip out your Sharpies and get circling:

September

Mayadir by Umm Al Quwain National Theatre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by مسرح أم القيوين الوطني (@uaqnationaltheatre)

Media: Instagram

Mayadir brings you the tale of a band of buddies who grew up together in the same ‘hood, and shared similar experiences in their formative years. However, time plays its part and their bond experiences its ups and downs over time. Years later, one of the guys takes the initiative and attempts to reunite the gang, with an exciting boat trip. This Hassan Rajab-directed show is open to culture lovers 6 and up, and promises to be the ultimate escapist treat.

Mayadir by Umm Al Quwain National Theatre, Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation, Al Hisn, Abu Dhabi, Friday September 8, 8pm to 9pm, Dhs30. culturalfoundation.ae

Buika, An Evening for the Soul

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cultural Foundation-Abu Dhabi (@abudhabicf)

Media: Instagram

Enjoy marvellous flamenco music and beats to match with Buika, whose Latin Grammy-nominated “Niña de Fuego” heads a long list of accolades earned over the course of her inspiring career. A fusion of the Flamenco, Spanish Copla, Jazz and Soul genres, her music is infused with tunes she was exposed to during her upbringing, on the picturesque Spanish island of Mallorca.

Buika, An Evening for the Soul, Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation, Al Hisn, Abu Dhabi, Saturday September 16, 8pm to 9:30pm. Tickets Dhs175 onwards. culturalfoundation.ae, @buikamusic

October

Cinderella: Bitesize Ballet

Image: What’s on archive Grab your seats for a unique family experience that blends an immersive Soviet score by Sergei Prokofiev, and choreography by Victor Smirnov-Golovanov. The Bitesize Ballet is tailored to feed the fancy of your young ‘uns, introducing them to the world of ballet in a lively, engaging, family-centric atmosphere. Glittering outfits, carefully-curated sets and classical ballet set the stage for talented performers, as they gear up to engage your emotions. This blast from the past will have you enjoying a tale that was likely a huge part of your childhoods. Cinderella: Bite Sized Ballet, Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation, Al Hisn, Abu Dhabi, Friday October 20 6pm to 8pm, October 21 11am to 1pm. Tickets from Dhs175, culturalfoundation.ae

November

Authentic Flamenco presents Paula Rodriguez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Authentic Flamenco (@authenticflamenco)

Media: Instagram

Making its much-awaited stop in the capital, Authentic Flamenco has enthralled tens of thousands of fans around the world and brings renowned artist, Paula Rodriguez to town for a spellbinding flamenco show. The Royal Opera of Madrid and Fever present some of the best of this famed Spanish art form to you, with seven talented performers booked for a show created by award-winning dancer and choreographer, Amador Rojas.

Authentic Flamenco presents Paula Rodriguez, Location TBA, Friday November 3 and 4, tickets from Dhs175 (waitlist), feverup.com

We’re going on a bear hunt!

Image: Mark Basarab

Watch from the sidelines as a mischievous celebration ensues in Sally Cookson’s stage adaptation of the picture book by the same name. With a musical score by Benji Bower and a family of adventures with their lovable dog set to entertain, this is one show you do not want to miss if you enjoy interactive experiences with a sprinkling of surprises. In partnership with Art for All, an evening of fun and laughter awaits, as does…a bear.

We’re going on a bear hunt!, Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation, Al Hisn, Abu Dhabi, Friday November 10 6pm to 7pm, Saturday November 11 11am to 12pm and 3pm to 4pm. Tickets from Dhs135. platinumlist.ae

Crossbones Trombones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CROSSBONES (@crossbones_trombones) Media: Instagram This ensemble is comprised of a group of young talents who play a combination of the classical, Jazz, film and pop genres with, you guessed it, the good ol’ trombone. In collaboration with the Embassy of Belgium, this show aims to create a refreshing, quality cultural experience for music lovers in the capital.

Crossbones Trombones, Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation, Al Hisn, Abu Dhabi, Friday November 17 8pm to 9pm. Tickets from Dhs75, platinumlist.ae

December

Dear Santa Live

Image: Tim Mossholder

Well-known children’s author, Rod Campbell brings Dear Santa Live to Abu Dhabi as we count down the days to Christmas this December. A theatrical treat that invites everyone aged 2 and over to stop by and attend, this Art for All-partnered spectacle will host children, naughty and nice, and their families at the Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation. Come by and revel in the festive cheer as you enjoy an experience to remember, and also meet Santa after the show.

Dear Santa Live, Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation, Al Hisn, Abu Dhabi, Sunday December 10,, ticket pricing TBA, culturalfoundation.ae