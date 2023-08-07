We can’t watch the summer go by quickly enough, but in the meantime, here are a few ideas to brighten up this weekend…

The weekend is here, and Abu Dhabi there’s lots of things to do to keep you busy. From brunches and pool days, to family-fun, here’s 7 things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, August 11

Enjoy Amerigo’s evening brunch

Head over to Yas Plaza’s Park Inn by Radisson Blu, where Amerigos’ simmering Mercadito evening brunch flavours await. Marvellous fare, classic Mexican drinks and live entertainment will help kick your weekend off in unmistakable fashion. Arriba, folks!

Amerigos, Park Inn by Radisson Blu, Yas Plaza, Abu Dhabi. Fridays, 7pm to 11pm. Dhs69 children, Dhs169 fsoft, Dhs269 for the 3 hr. house beverage package. Tel: (0)2 656 2000, @amerigosyasisland

Take yourself to the cinema to see Barbie

The delayed Barbie release in the UAE finally landed on Thursday, so we’re taking ourselves to the nearest Vox cinema to see this long-awaited blockbuster. The movie follows Barbie and Ken who are having the time of their lives in the seemingly perfect (and very pink) world of Barbie Land. However, after an existential crisis, they go on a journey of self-discovery where they realise that not everything is not all that rosy-pink after all. Head to the Vox Cinemas at Yas Mall, The Galleria, Reem Mall, Nation Towers or Abu Dhabi Mall.

Various timings, tickets from Dhs46. uae.voxcinemas.com

Saturday, August 12

If you’re happy and you know it, swing by Centro

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Centro Yas Island (@centroyasisland)

Get a double dose of happiness at Centro by Yas Island, with their Daily Happy Hour deal. An enticing buy one, get one offer beckons on their selected beverage menu, from 4pm to 9pm. You can also get half-off their house beverages from 5pm to 6:30pm. A great to way to get your Saturday evening on the road, if you ask us.

Centro Yas Island, Yas Island Rotana, Abu Dhabi, 4pm to 9pm daily. Tel: (0)2 656 4444, @centroyasisland

Check-in for a staycation at St Regis Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The St. Regis Abu Dhabi (@stregisabudhabi)

Exciting dining and luxurious wellness are in the offing at the St. Regis Abu Dhabi’s ten-year celebrations. Limited-time curated experiences are on offer, with great deals on relaxing summer escapes. Enjoy 20 per cent savings on rooms, 30 per cent savings on suites and an exclusive 50 per cent off for families reserving a second room.

The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi. Tel: 0(2) 694 4553, marriott.com

Meet and greet the stars of Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon’s beloved characters to life at the Galleria from 11 to 20 August 2023. Watch your childhood favourites, including Dora the Explorer, Paw Patrol and SpongeBob SquarePants come together for exciting live stage performances. Your little ones can also enjoy a Nickelodeon-themed activity zone at Central Kitchens on Level 3, with exciting games and activities on offer. As well , the ‘Nickelodeon Rocks!’ live show, held thrice a day, rolls out a fun 30-minute performance followed by a 20-minute meet-and-greet with Dora the Explorer, Marshall and Chase and other characters.

Nickelodeon Rocks, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. Free entry, first come, first served. Tel: (0) 2 493 7400, @thegalleriauae

Sunday, August 13

Make a splash at the Shangri-La

Splash into the pool and summer with refreshing pool and beach access pass at the Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri. For Dhs199, an unforgettable day on the beach beckons, with a fantastic dining experience laid out at all-day dining restaurant, Sofa, complete with two house drinks.

Shangri-La Qaryat al Beri, Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi. Dhs199, Sun to Fri, 9am to sunset. Tel: (0)2 509 8888, @shangrilaabudhabi

Tuck into a Sunday brunch at Butcher & Still

Wind into the new week with a Sunday barbecue brunch at Butcher & Still. The menu features a line of help-yourself starters such as the freshly shucked oysters, green lip mussels, beef tartare and Butcher’s Cobb salad, with the barbecued meats served deeper into the restaurant. ick up heaping plates of brisket, burnt ends and all of your favourite sides… but do your darndest to save room for dessert.

Butcher & Still, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs320 with soft drinks, Dhs410 with house drinks. Tel: (0)2 333 2444. @butcherandstill