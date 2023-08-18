The capital’s newest beach club comes with some Dubai star power…

Get ready to soak up the sun at a stunning new address: Soho Beach is coming to Abu Dhabi. An iteration of Dubai’s epic nightlife spot, Soho Garden, Soho Beach is set to open this November on Yas Island.

The opening weekend of the new beach club, which will take over Yas Beach, will fall in timely fashion with the Abu Dhabi F1. Described as offering ‘the best of both worlds,’ it’s positioned as a destination where ‘tranquil meets excitement.’ So, we’re already excited.

Soho Beach was previously part of the Meydan super venue in Dubai, opening as an urban pool spot by day and a huge event space by night. In Dubai, the venue was centered around one of the largest pools in the region, lined with VIP cabanas, which is where a regular rotation of pool parties, ladies’ days and brunches took place. We can only hope for a similar line-up at Soho Beach Yas Island.

The Dubai iteration’s epic event space also saw the arrival of some huge events from Europe’s biggest part spots, including Elrow, Ants and Defected. We’re unsure whether this will be the case when Soho Beach lands in Abu Dhabi.

Heating up the Abu Dhabi beach club scene

Soho Beach Yas Island will fill a void in the city’s daytime tan-topping scene, left behind when Cove Beach closed its doors on Reem Island in November 2022. The new sun-drenched spot will join the ranks of Abu Dhabi beach clubs including Cafe Del Mar, also on Yas Island; the beautiful Saadiyat Beach Club; and Nation Riviera Beach Club at Saadiyat Island’s St Regis.

Soho Beach Yas Island, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, opening soon. @sohobeachyasisland

Images: Facebook