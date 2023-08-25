The capital’s own slice of a Saturday night in Lisbon…



The Warehouse is the kind of spot that Abu Dhabi residents return to time and again, when looking for a fun-filled, fuss-free evening. The beloved bar at Pearl Rotana Capital Centre offers a regular rotation of deals, and on a balmy summer Saturday soir, we’re here to experience the Portuguese night. As the sun sets, we’re seated in a beautifully dim lit spot where a corner table and spacious leather chairs beckon.

Images: supplied

The deal goes as follows: two Portuguese tapas or Petiscos, and two hours of unlimited Porto beverages, all for the brilliant price of Dhs165. Our first tapas plate for the night is the Pasteis de Bacalhau, a serving of crispy cod fritters and mashed potato with parsley and red onion. These are some of the softest fried treats we’ve tasted, and arrive as four neatly arranged ovals with a side of seedless black olives and a slice of lime for added kick. While the fritters themselves are an incredible mix of flavours with the cod hitting you late, don’t forget to ask for the Romesco sauce, a tomato-based wonder with Catalunyan origins. The Warehouse adds a hint of paprika for taste, and in seconds we’re dunking our fritters in Romesco. Comida Sabrosa, indeed.

As the evening continues, tables quickly fill up with guests enjoying a live rendition of Charlie Puth’s Attention. The live music adds to the inviting atmosphere and sets of catchy pop tunes continue into the evening.

Our second tapas dish is the sweet Pasteis de Nata, baked custard tartlets with a sprinkling of powdered sugar. Served in a dainty pan, the custard is warm and succulent, the ideal footnote to its saltier, fried precedent. The tapas menu is long and diverse, with up to eight different offerings including the octopus salad and the Woodpecker beef steak bites for when your appetite is in no mood to mess about. Our beverage to savour is the Cascas Selecao Enlogo Beira, a smooth, yet dry white that goes well with our fried, dry meal and mildly spicy condiments.

The Warehouse is unique, in that you can either choose to enjoy the party or be nestled privately in an intimate space designed to allow you to enjoy your evening away from the masses.

Verdict: Obrigado, Warehouse, for a memorable Saturday evening.

The Warehouse Wine and Tapas Bar, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Abu Dhabi. 5pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0) 2 307 5552. @thewarehouseabudhabi