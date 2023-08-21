When you hear the song, you’ll know…

Step back in time with this brand new festival coming to Dubai for the very first time. Branded as Cele Retro Fest this festival will be full of all those quintessential tracks from the 90s and 00s that had us all dancing around in our rooms.

The Cele Retro Fest will be taking place at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on Saturday, November 25. It will be the ultimate throwback experience with all the ultimate dance music to feed your inner teen.

The festival will kick off at 5pm with performances starting at 6pm. Tickets from Dhs150.

The lineup <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There is already quite a long list of artists making their way to the Cele Restro Festival in Dubai, some of the names you might recognise include Dr Alban, Haddaway and Mr President.

Other artists include the Russian boyband Na Na, the iconic La Bouche, In-Grid and a mystery guest that is yet to be announced.

Back in season

If you can’t wait until then there are plenty of other performances that will have you ticking over until then.

Another throwback to get ready for is none other than the boybands A1 and 911. These mega music acts took the industry by storm in the 90s and have since given the world many, many tunes of the ear-worm category. Tickets are already on sale, so you might want to hurry and grab yours. Prices start from Dhs100 and can be purchased here. The concert is on Friday, September 22.

Otherwise, The Boys are Back – Blue, Boyzlife and Five are all headed for Irish Village this October for one night of some of your favourite boy bands. Taking place on Friday, October 13, get your tickets booked, the concert starts at 9pm.

Cele Retro Fest, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Sat Nov 25, tickets from Dhs150. dubai.platinumlist.net

Images: Getty