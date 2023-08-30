It’s a date!

Planning a romantic night out? While there are plenty of date night spots in the city to try, opt for something a little different and make plans to go for a beautiful candlelight musical performance.

Fever is bringing the Candlelight International concert series back to Dubai this September, and it starts with a special evening featuring Chopin’s works at the one and only, Burj Al Arab.

Taking place on Saturday, September 9 at the Al Falak Ballroom in Burj Al Arab, the event will bring some of Chopin’s best works to the iconic hotel and is set to leave audiences with an unforgettable evening of classical music, elegance, and enchantment.

Italian pianist Aldo Dotto will perform several of Frédéric Chopin’s works live, along with his special interpretation of Chopin’s greatest compositions including Polonaise op. 44, Prelude op. 28 n. 15 ‘raindrop’, Fantaisie-Impromptu op. 66 among others.

The concert will run three mesmerizing 65-minute sessions at 3.30pm, 6.30pm and 9.30pm.

Do note, it is open only for ages eight and above.

How do I get tickets?

You can buy tickets to any of the three sessions here. Prices start at Dhs350 for Category C tickets, Dhs400 for Cateogry B tickets and Dhs500 for Cateogry A tickets, which is inclusive of one alcoholic or one non-alcoholic beverage.

Haven’t heard of Candlelight Concerts?

The Candlelight Concert is an international concert series created by Fever, which has run across 100 countries and amassed over 3 million visitors until now.

While it started as a classical music series with concerts featuring works from the greats like Vivaldi, Mozart, and Chopin – now, the ever-growing list of programs also includes various genres and tributes to contemporary artists like Queen, ABBA, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran, as well as shows dedicated to K-Pop, and movie soundtracks.

The multi-sensory experience has also evolved to feature different elements, such as ballet dancers or aerial performers, as well as other genres, such as jazz, soul, opera, flamenco and more.

The concept of Candlelight Concerts is to create captivating experiences for people all around the world to make classical music easily accessible. The series has become known for offering a platform for budding local musicians to shine while celebrating the beauty of local venues in different countries.

Candlelight Premium: Chopin’s Best Works, Al Falak Ballroom, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah, Sept 9, 2023, 3.30pm, 6.30pm, 9.30pm, category C Dhs350, category B Dhs400, category A Dhs500 (8 and above). feverup.com

Images: Supplied by Feverup and Unsplash