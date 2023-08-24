Confirmed: The Dubai Marathon returns to Umm Suqeim in January 2024

The first and oldest international marathon in the Middle East…

Come winter, Dubai residents will be able to enjoy a number of outdoor attractions and events, and one in particular is getting a lot of excitement: The Dubai Marathon.

The iconic sporting event – now in its 23rd year running, will take place on Sunday, January 7, 2024. Wondering where the starting line is? Well, we have great news, as it is returning to its ‘traditional home’ in the heart of the city at Umm Suqeim.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Marathon (@thedubaimarathon)

The Dubai Marathon will start and finish on Umm Suqeim Road for all three races – the 4km fun run, the 10km road race and the classic 42.195 kilometre marathon. The marathon will take place on Jumeirah Beach Road with some stellar views for the runners including the iconic Burj Al Arab and Madinat properties.

To compete in any of the three categories, take note that registrations are already open on dubaimarathon.org. It is priced at Dhs184 for the 4km fun run, Dhs313 for the 10km road race and Dhs550 for the marathon. Registration closes on December 10. Other important details including rules and regulations, routes and maps, and more can be found here.

According to His Excellency Saeed Hareb of the Dubai Sports Council Secretary General, “The Dubai Marathon is well established as one of the largest annual sporting events on the calendar and is a firm favourite with runners of all ages and abilities, so it is important the city gets fully behind it,”

Take note, during The Dubai Marathon, a number of roads will be closed. The Road and Transport Authority will issue an update on the timings of the road closures closer to the date. Stay tuned to whatson.ae as we will let you know as soon as we do.

Dubai Marathon 2024, Jan 7, 2024, online registrations open until Dec 10. dubaimarathon.org