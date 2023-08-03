He is the one, don’t weigh a ton…

Get ready to get loud: American rapper Denzel Curry is making his way to Dubai on Thursday, October 12. The Ultimate rapper will be performing at one of our favourite venues, Bla Bla Dubai, and tickets go on sale at 12pm tomorrow, Friday, August 4.

Ultimate

He is the Ultimate, and is known for hits including Walkin, Goated and the Netflix TV series track, Dynasties & Dystopia.

Denzel Curry has worked alongside the likes of Glass Animals, T-Pain, Yungblud and JID to name a few. The rapper was also the supporting artist for the likes of Billie Eilish, Kid Cudi and A$AP Ferg.

At the beginning of his career, Curry was known as part of the rap clan, Raider Klan, before leaving in 2013 to create his own music where he released his first album, Nostalgia94.

He has since gone on to release a total of 14 albums and perform at sell-out world tours and festivals around the world.

Bla Bla is back

The season is starting with a bang and the legendary Denzel Curry will be heading to Bla Bla on Tuesday, October 12. Tickets drop on Friday, August 4 at midday so make sure you set your alarms and get those cards ready before tickets sell out, they are priced from Dhs249 for general admission.

Do note that the event is strictly 21 plus and each ticket holder must have a valid Emirates ID otherwise you will not be permitted into the venue.

Ready for some partying

Shortly after the Denzel Curry show, we hope you’re ready because Defected Records will be hosting a three day blow-out. The British independent label group that has been responsible for some of the biggest parties across the UK, Ibiza, and Miami.

Get ready for three days of unbeatable line-ups and no-nonsense vibes. The event will be taking place from Friday, October 13 until Sunday, October 15. The three days will be spread across various locations at JA The Resort.

Denzel Curry, Bla Bla, The Walk, JBR, Thu October 12, doors open 7pm, Dhs249 for general admission, tickets on sale Fri August 4. livenation.me

