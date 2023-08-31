Fashionistas, calendars at the ready…

Bringing a whole lot of glitz and glam to the city, the second edition of Dubai Fashion Week (DFW) is set to take place this October in Dubai Design District. The shows will kick off from Tuesday, October 10 to Sunday, October 15.

Across men’s, women’s, ready-to-wear, and couture, Fashion Week will spotlight the Spring Summer 2024 collection. In the lead-up, there will be tons of happenings across the city including runway shows, presentations, exhibitions, pop-ups, events, and workshops.

The first-ever Dubai Fashion Week (formerly Arab Fashion Week) took place in March and showcased the works of Dubai-based designers such as Dima Ayad, Bouguessa, Amato, Mrs. Keepa, and The Giving Movement as well as internationally-renowned names including Iris van Herpen, Jean Paul Gaultier, Antonio Marras, Blumarine, and Moschino. We can expect the second of its bi-annual events will feature regional and international designers of the same calibre.

As the region’s fashion hub, Dubai is keen to cement itself as a global creative and fashion capital in line with the likes of Paris, Milan, London, and New York.

To achieve this it will focus on five main pillars, D.U.B.A.I.: Diversity; Unity; Business; Ambition; and Innovation.

In previous years Arab Fashion Week has achieved many milestones for the region, from launching the first menswear fashion week and ‘curvy’ model runway, to attracting fashion icons from around the globe and providing a platform for regional designers on a global scale.

What else is happening in D3?

For Dubai’s urban crowd, Sole DXB is also returning to Dubai Design District this year. The three-day festival will take place from Friday, December 8 to Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Sole DXB is one of the hottest and most-anticipated events on the Dubai calendar known for street footwear, music, art, and lifestyle.

Although no lineup has been announced yet, previous years have seen the likes of Central Cee, Jorja Smith, Stormzy, Skepta, Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, Koffee, Sho Madjozi, and Hiroshi Fujiwara.

Dubai Fashion Week, Dubai Design District. Tuesday, October 10 to Sunday, October 15. dubaifashionweek.org

