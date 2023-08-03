When people say let your creative juices flow, they mean wine, right?

There’s nothing quite as relaxing as putting a brush to the canvas and watching a new masterpiece come to life. Sadly, not all of us are creatively gifted, so we need a helping hand from time to time. Paint and grape classes are essentially an art class like the ones we had in school, with the added bonus of a couple of glasses of wine included.

Here are 4 paint and grape classes to try in Dubai:

We Love Art

These classes take it up a level with each session focused on a famous piece of art. For Dhs390, you’ll get two glasses of bubbly or four non-alcoholic drinks, three hours of painting, and all of the equipment provided. The hosts of We Love Art varies around Dubai and advance booking is advised. The next events will be hosted on August 13 and August 30 at Couqley Business Bay and Phileas Fogg’s, Montgomerie Golf Academy.

We Love Art, locations vary around Dubai, from Dhs390, weloveart.com

Sip N Paint DXB

Paint along to afrobeats, old school R&B, hip hop, dancehall and amapiano tunes at this unique brunch concept. The class requires no experience and is priced at Dhs199. Soft and house drink packages are also available at the venue. The next events will be held on Saturday, August 26 at Doubletree by Hilton.

Republic, Doubletree by Hilton, Business Bay, Dhs189, links.co

Hayal

Every Thursday this stunning Turkish restaurant offers guests the chance to explore their creative side with their paint and grape nights. Taking place from 6.30pm to 9pm this class comes inclusive of three drinks and a food platter. Don’t worry no prior experience is required.

Hayal, St. Regis, Downtown Dubai, Thursdays from 6.30pm to 9pm, Dhs299 per person. Tel: (0)4 512 5533 hayaldubai.com

ARTFem

ARTfem hosts wine and paint nights around the city with a member from the ARTfem team to guide you. It is priced at Dhs399 per person. All materials will be supplied to help you create your masterpiece as well as food and drinks. The next event will take place at the Sola Jazz Lounge at Raffles The Palm Dubai on Wednesday, August 16 between 7pm to 10pm. Make sure to book your slot in advance.

Sola Jazz Lounge, Raffles The Palm Dubai, Wednesday, August 16, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs399. artfemdxb.com

