London is a popular spot for the royals to visit…

Just like us, the royals also need a small summer vacation, and HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai selected London as his travel destination this past week.

During his trip, the Ruler of Dubai was photographed having coffee with his brother – Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid. A second photo in the album shows the two brothers standing next to each other engaged in conversation.

Another video was shared by a London entrepreneur, Rasgulla Reddy of Sheikh Mohammed waving as he took a wall at Hyde Park surrounded by friends and family. He was also spotted shopping at Harrods.

Another photo was shared by Hussain Sajwani, founder and chairman of DAMAC Group based in Dubai via his official Twitter account. In the photo, Sheikh Mohammed posed with Sajwani and his son, Mehdi.

In the post, Sajwani stated it was an honour to meet the Dubai Ruler during their time in London and added, ‘We were captivated by his remarkable wisdom and unwavering dedication to the well-being of his people. ​May Allah bless Your Highness with a long and prosperous life, and may you continue to be a beacon of pride for our nation.’

In another photo on Instagram, Sheikh Mohammed was also seen dining with Abdu Rozik – a popular Tajik singer, blogger, actor and boxer with 8.3 million followers. Sheikh Mohammed is photographed with his arm around Rozik. The caption accompanying the photo reads, ‘When I first moved to UAE, I never imagined in my life that I would have this moment with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Alhamdulillah for everything and bless the United Arab Emirates and those who support me.’

Images: @sultan41, @rasgullareddy_ and @abdu_rozik