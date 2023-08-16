Welcome back to the party…

The Dubai season is unofficially officially here, which means that the performances will once again be ramping up in the city. This week we are seeing some massive names hit the stages of nightclubs around Dubai. So buckle up and get ready for back-to-back performances across Dubai this week.

Here are all the performances in Dubai this week.

Wednesday, August 16

Tinie Tempah

The Avenue in the Shangri-La will welcome a performance from the Pass Out hitmaker, on Wednesday, August 16 of all of his biggest hits. So expect tracks like Written In The Stars and Frisky. He will be supported by Devon Kosoko and Kendrick Chance.

Tinie Tempah at Entourage, The Avenue, Shangri-La Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, standard door rules apply, table bookings also available. @entourage_dxb

Thursday, August 17

Tyga

The American rapper is back. This weekend Tyga is performing at Blu. If you aren’t familiar with the KarJenner ex-boyfriend, he has worked alongside the likes of Offset, J Balvin, and Chris Brown. You may know him for his hits including Taste, Loco Contigo and Ayo.

Blu, V Hotel, Al Habtoor City, door rates apply, table bookings available. Tel: (0)56 501 2039 @clubbludubai

Friday, August 18

Kojo Funds

A British rapper that is known for combining West African and Caribbean sounds to create a unique sound. Kojo Finds has worked alongside Wizkid, Raye and Mabel. You may know him for tracks including I Like, Dun Talkin, and Check. Kojo will be supported by Mr. Levier, 1Takennandos and Black Arab.

Soho Garden, Meydan Grandstand, door rates apply table bookings available. Tel: (0)52 388 8849 @sohogardendxb

Sunday, August 20

Stefflon Don

She’s fierce, she’s feisty and she’s now coming to Dubai. Stefflon Don is known for working on some pretty sick tracks. You’ll know her for hits such as Bum Bum Tam Tam, 16 Shots and Boasty. Stefflon Don has worked side by side with legends including Idris Elba, Jax Jones and Davido.

Blu, V Hotel, Al Habtoor City, door rates apply, table bookings available. Tel: (0)56 501 2039 @clubbludubai

