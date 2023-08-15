Make some noise, British rapper Tinie Tempah is performing in Dubai. The Avenue in the Shangri-La will welcome a performance from the Pass Out hitmaker tomorrow night, Wednesday, August 16 of all of his biggest hits. He will be supported by Devon Kosoko and Kendrick Chance.

Having performed in Dubai several times before. Tinie Tempah is coming back to Dubai to perform for the first time since February of this year where he performed at Global Village alongside Raye.

The British rapper has been dropping hits since 2010, and when he lands in Dubai this tomorrow you can expect to hear some of his biggest anthems including Pass Out, Written In The Stars and Frisky.

The South-East London rapper has collaborated with A-list acts including Swedish House Mafia, Kelly Rowland and Ellie Goulding during his 15 years in the industry. His work has won him Brit and MOBO awards as well as making him centre stage at festivals like Glastonbury.

All you ever need is a plan

This weekend we also have countless other rappers taking the stage at various nightclubs in Dubai. Tyga will be taking on Blu Dubai on Thursday. While British rapper, Kojo Funds is bringing his unique blend of West African and Caribbean beats to Soho Garden Meydan. Then on Sunday, the queen herself, Stefflon Don takes the stage at Blu Dubai as well.

If you’re looking to keep busy throughout the month of September with even more – Dubai has a wild lineup of concerts incoming. The lineup includes the likes of Afrobeats legend, Davido on September 2, as well as iconic 90’s boybands A1 and 911 on September 22.

Tinie Tempah at Entourage, The Avenue, Shangri-La Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, standard door rules apply, table bookings also available. @entourage_dxb

Images: Getty Images