Get ready for showers like never before…

Coming to a sky near you, the Perseids Meteor Shower is a breathtaking celestial event that will be hitting the Dubai night sky on Saturday, August 12.

What are these meteor showers you speak of?

The Perseids Meteor Shower is one of the most impressive annual displays that promises an awe-inspiring night under the skies.

As Earth passes through the debris that is left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle, a mesmerising display of shooting stars is created.

Taking place in the late hours of Saturday, August 12 into the early morning of Sunday, August 13, according to the Dubai Astronomy Group – the meteor show may produce up to 100 meteors per hour if you are at a dark enough site.

This year the event is happening right before a new moon, which means the sky will be particularly dark, ideal for viewing.

How do I get to see these shooting stars?

The best place to see the shower is by visiting the darkest possible location, in this case, the Al Awir desert. You won’t need a telescope or binoculars as the best way to see them is by taking in as much of the sky as possible at once.

Allow for 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness and sit back and enjoy the show.

If you aren’t confident in shooting star viewing or want a guided tour, the Dubai Astronomy Group will be hosting a special event on August 12 in the Al Awir desert.

The special hosted event will start at 10pm and will include observations of Jupiter, Saturn and other deep sky objects with telescope observations. Guests will also be able to experience astrophotography sessions, sky mapping, of course observing the meteors and much more.

Abu Dhabi residents can make the journey to Dubai to witness the spectacular meteor shower display.

Perseids Meteor Shower, Al Awir Desert, Dubai, 10pm to 3am, Dhs300 general admission for adults, Dhs250 for children under 13. althurayaastronomycenter.ae

Images: Getty