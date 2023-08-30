Laptop-friendly, creative cafes and coworking spaces to get in the zone…

Whether you’re working from home full-time or splitting days between remote work and the office, Abu Dhabi’s coworking spaces are more useful than ever. But finding the perfect spot to set up your portable workstation can sometimes be a challenge.

If you’re picking a café, you need laptop-friendly places with reliable Wi-Fi, accessible plug sockets, comfortable seating, good coffee and staff who won’t throw you out after 30 minutes. If you’re picking a legit coworking venue, then you want all the mod-cons without it costing the earth.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the best coworking spaces in Abu Dhabi…

Coworking spaces

Cloud Spaces

These exceptional coworking destinations really stand out among the top choices in Abu Dhabi. Firstly, their strategic locations are spot-on. With venues in Yas Mall, The WTC Mall, Abu Dhabi Global Market, (and the recently launched location in Dubai’s Circle Mall, JVC), each space offers a relaxed and contemporary vibe, fostering networking and a sense of community among business start-ups and creatives. While each venue showcases slight variations, there’s a unifying theme that spans across the communal workspaces in all locations. These include dedicated desks, cozy couches, comfortable semi-private bubbles, cubicles, and spacious private offices available for long-term rental. Cloud Spaces goes even beyond coworking by offering event spaces for rent, providing an ideal setting to host private events for up to 50 people. The Oxygen Bars, located within the vibrant café decks of Cloud Spaces, offer a perfect spot for a quick pick-me-up or a casual meeting place with clients. Flexible membership options are available, ranging from monthly plans to daily rates, allowing you to choose what suits your needs without long-term commitments.

Day passes start from Dhs120, while monthly memberships start at Dhs595.

Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 8am to 6pm, Sat closed, Sun 10am to 6pm. Tel: (0)2 410 3500. cloudspaces.ae. ALSO: The WTC Mall and Abu Dhabi Global Market

Regus

With nine different locations around Abu Dhabi, Regus members can access flexible working spaces, wherever and however they feel most inspired. From open booths perfect for collaborative brainstorming to cosy lounges ideal for late-night number crunching, each building in the group offers its own atmosphere and way of working. The flexibility of its coworking spaces is backed up with expert onsite support, from administrators to IT.

Monthly membership in Al Bateen starts at Dhs519, and varies according to locations, which include Al Bateen, Al Maryah Island, ADGM Square and Abu Dhabi Downtown. Tel: (0)2 207 6666. regus.com

Servcorp

Servcorp is the Ikea of workspaces: functional and well-designed. Its two, grown-up locations offer beautiful, shared workspaces in iconic Abu Dhabi buildings: Etihad Towers and World Trade Centre. Typically, the go-to for serviced offices, Servcorp has loosened its reins by offering coworking solutions, including hot desking, dedicated desks and offices. As you’d expect from a brand renowned for serviced office solutions, Servcorp offers fantastic IT support, printer services and more.

Monthly hot desk access starts at Dhs525. Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 409 3100. servcorp.ae. ALSO: World Trade Centre

Haibu Space

Haibu Space currently has an enormous 30,000 square-foot space in Abu Dhabi Mall, with four more locations coming soon in Al Bateen Marina, Corniche Road, Reem Island and Saadiyat Beach. There are two options: ‘Private Workspaces’ for teams of up to 15, or ‘Free Range Workspaces’ featuring flexible coworking, dedicated coworking or dedicated private desks. For those who book an office space, they’ll enjoy free conference room use, access to the private outdoor terrace, 50 per cent off Rotana Hotels restaurants and bars (the Beach Rotana is a mere three-minute walk away), and unlimited fair-trade coffee. Those who have day, weekly or monthly hot desk memberships enjoy free tea and coffee, plus discounts at the Abu Dhabi Mall food court.

Daily hot desks start from Dhs95, weekly passes cost Dhs295 while monthly packages go for Dhs950. Abu Dhabi Mall, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 201 2500. haibuspace.com

WeWork

WeWork is one of the biggest names in the coworking arena, with many locations around the world, including one in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The Abu Dhabi location in Hub71 is a good option for long-term membership (day passes are not available), complete with dedicated office desks, suites and meeting rooms surrounded by light-filled lounges. WeWork also hosts special events, lunches and workshops, as well as wellness activities providing unique opportunities to network. For a break between meetings, remote workers can spend some time in the onsite meditation room or browse the restaurants at The Galleria. Plus, free-flowing coffee and stunning views of Downtown Abu Dhabi help keep your energy up throughout the day.

Monthly membership starts at Dhs1,400. Al Khatem Tower, ADGM Square, Al Maryah Island. Tel: (0)2 236 7744. wework.com

Cafes and coffee shops

The Lighthouse

The stylish concept store at Yas Bay Waterfront exudes Scandi-cabin cool, with a cozy little library area that’s a great destination to work from. It’s comfortable and stylish, with a casual vibe that welcomes coffee-sipping and keyboard-tapping. There’s strong Wi-Fi and outlet access in several areas of the venue. Be sure to order a few bites off the menu – the pastries are great here.

The Lighthouse, Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 236 7831. thelighthouse.ae

% Arabica

Like other % Arabica locations around the world, the Al Bateen location is decked out with the shop’s signature clean, white aesthetic, bench-style seating and stylish espresso machines. It’s light, bright and the perfect meeting ground for colleagues, freelancers and business meets, with free Wi-Fi and enough space to chat, connect and brainstorm. Our only gripe is the lack of good back support, so you’ll not be able to sit for too long on those benches.

% Arabica, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 634 1333. @arabica.uae

Fifth Street Café

If you’re in need of a spot around the World Trade Centre to get your head down for a few hours, pop into Fifth Street Café on the ground level of the Marriott hotel and find a seat among tourists and professionals. The Wi-Fi is free and fast, the power points are easily accessible, and their coffee will help propel you. You’ll also want to take advantage of the decent coffee and croissant daily deal, for only Dhs26.

Fifth Street Café, Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre. Tel: (0)2 698 2255. @courtyardabudhabi

The Third Place Café

This sunny neighbourhood café, just off the Corniche, is a magnet for expat mums but can also accommodate laptop warriors. There’s a nice selection of sandwiches and cakes, friendly service, a mellow playlist and strong Wi-Fi to power your agenda. Tables and sofas are nicely spread out, making it a good place to concentrate for a few hours.

The Third Place Café, Corniche Road, Al Khalidiya. Tel: (0)2 681 1877. @thirdplaceuae

Joe & The Juice

This new Yas Mall hotspot is an ideal place to set up camp for a good day’s work, as you can get breakfast, lunch slurp smoothies without leaving the oval open plan café. The small wooden tables surrounding the central olive tree are great for solo working, although it’s easy to get distracted by the lure of the onsite stores, including the enormous Pottery Barn opposite. Wi-Fi is free and fast.

Joe & The Juice, Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 675 6771. @joeandthejuiceuae